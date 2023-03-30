We assessed climate progress by some of our biggest emitters. Here’s what we found

Company reports don't tell the whole story. The Climate Action Report Card is an attempt to balance that.

When New Zealand’s large emitters in petrol, gas, dairy, fertiliser and meat were surveyed about their climate actions and plans to shrink emissions, more than half didn’t answer the questions.

The first Climate Action Report Card – an assessment of some of New Zealand’s biggest companies on their climate impact, transparency and alignment – focussed on two kinds of company: the biggest polluters (as listed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)) in petrol, gas, dairy, fertiliser and meat (along with the next biggest-emitting competitor for each of them), and a selection of retailers and power companies where Kiwis spend their money.

Of the big polluters who did respond, they often performed as well or better than popular retailers in the survey, proving that having a large and obvious emissions footprint is no barrier to climate action.

Six out of 10 of the large-emitting companies in the group declined to answer questions.

They were: Petrol chain BP (4.9 million tonnes of emissions in 2021, or around 6% of the country’s climate footprint), Open Country Dairy (1.4m tonnes), meat business Alliance Group (2.6m), fertiliser maker Ballance (about 1m tonnes), and oil and gas drillers Todd Energy (3m) and OMV NZ (2.6m tonnes).

These companies represent big players, contributing to the country’s biggest sources of emissions: farming and fossil fuel.

Meanwhile their competitors Ravensdown (fertiliser), Silver Fern Farms (meat), Z Energy (petrol) and Fonterra (dairy) were more willing to talk about their impacts and what they were doing about them.

The Climate Action Report Card – in partnership with Otago University – is the first snapshot in what will become a regular survey on a variety of sectors. Every company was given a colour rating across the three areas, ranging from dark green for excellent to dark red for extremely poor. (No dark greens were awarded this time).

Each company had areas where they were showing more progress and areas with significant room for improvement. For example, Silver Fern Farms won points for setting itself annual targets, comprehensive risk disclosure, and encouraging nature-based solutions to climate change by its meat farmers. But it fell down when it came to not having targets for reducing emissions from its supply chain, i.e. rearing its meat – a common theme amongst all but a few of the companies in the report.

Z showed good transparency when it came to fully disclosing the impact of its fuel and other polluting activities – but failed to show enough progress when it came to committing to getting fuel emissions down.

Ravensdown invested in research to help farmers cut emissions – but differed from the judging panel on whether its climate targets were sufficiently ambitious. A common theme was that a target might be ambitious in the sense that it was difficult to meet, yet still below what international guidance says is needed for tackling the climate crisis.

Fonterra was proud of ditching coal from two of its large boilers, and of giving farmers access to their emissions footprints. But its claims of having emissions-efficient dairy compared to the rest of the world did not square with guidance from a high-level UN panel used by the report’s judges, which says that improving emissions-per-unit of product is no replacement for getting total greenhouse gas emissions down.

Like most companies in the Report Card, the tallies from these emitters showed that their head offices and direct operations typically had small climate impacts compared with the bigger dose of greenhouse gases from making and using their products.

Whether it was farmers using fertiliser (Ravensdown), drivers using petrol (Z Energy) or farms producing milk and meat to supply for sale (Fonterra and Silver Fern Farms), for this group of companies, supply chains were where most of the planet-heating happened.

Of the four companies, only Ravensdown had set a target for cutting emissions from its full supply chain, and it had not published this previously.

Fonterra, Silver Fern and Z said they planned to set supply chain targets but had not yet done so. Silver Fern plans to have one by the end of 2023, which it intends to line up with international guidance and New Zealand’s He Waka Eke Noa (Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership) programme, it said.

Meanwhile, it was easier for these companies to control their direct sources of emissions.

Z said cutting its customers’ fuel emissions was incredibly challenging, and that EVs “were not suitable for all New Zealanders”. For now, it was focussing on the parts of its footprint it had more control over, including air travel, rental cars, taxis, waste to landfill, coastal shipping, trucking and mini-tankers.

Some companies also noted their electricity-related carbon footprints had risen for reasons outside their control, because the national grid burned more coal to produce electricity during a dry spell. Although New Zealand electricity is typically a clean source of energy, this dry spell pushed up emissions from the electricity used by companies such as Fonterra between the 2019 and 2021 financial years.

There was good news on this front: Genesis (the company making that coal-fired power) says its own emissions trend is clearly down, and is trialling coal replacements for its Huntly power station.

Visit stuff.co.nz/climate-report to see the full results.