How some of our biggest retailers and power companies are doing on climate progress

Although people typically don’t think of retail chains such as supermarkets and department stores as big emitters, their climate impacts can be equal to a major meat exporter or a small-to-medium sized petrol chain.

Several of New Zealand’s largest retail chains and power companies are ahead of incoming rules when it comes to publicly reporting their planet-heating emissions, though it’s more of a mixed bag when it comes to driving their emissions down.

The first Climate Action Report Card – an assessment of some of New Zealand’s biggest companies on their climate impact, transparency and alignment – focussed on two kinds of company: the biggest polluters (as listed by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) in petrol, gas, dairy, fertiliser and meat (along with the next biggest-emitting competitor for each of them), and a selection of retailers and power companies where Kiwis spend their money.

Every company was given a colour rating across the three areas, ranging from dark green for excellent to dark red for extremely poor. (No dark greens were awarded this time).

While compulsory climate disclosure rules have only started kicking in for some big companies in 2023, all six retail chains that were assessed by the judging panel (Foodstuffs, Countdown, Mitre 10, Bunnings, The Warehouse and Kmart) were already tracking their carbon emissions. Some had been doing so for five years or longer.

The two biggest power retailers (Meridian and Genesis) scored well for transparency about the details of their emissions and plans, however Genesis’ progress on cutting emissions was hampered by burning more coal during a dry spell between 2019 and 2021. Since then, the power retailer says its emissions have started trending down. Once the country’s biggest coal importer, Genesis now says it does not intend to import any more coal. In an otherwise solid performance, both power companies were marked down for business activities that cut against New Zealand’s progress, including spilling water from dams (Meridian) and lobbying for continued use of fossil gas (Genesis).

Several of these retail and power companies were also ahead of the incoming rules when it came to looking at their own climate risk – in other words, running a ruler over what global heating could do to their profits. That kind of risk reporting is becoming compulsory for many NZX-listed companies, but many large companies have started already (this kind of reporting is common in Australia, where retailers Bunnings and Kmart are headquartered).

Retailers were more willing to answer questions about their climate actions than the other group in this iteration of the report, high-emitting fossil and farming/export companies. While only one retailer (Farmers) declined to take part in a survey for the report card, six out of 10 of the large-emitting companies declined.

But when it came to cutting emissions, setting ambitious targets and having detailed plans to achieve those targets, most of these retail companies did not fare so well in the eyes of the panel.

Despite retailers not being included in the EPA records of the largest emitters, these companies can have footprints that rival or beat many of the companies on those big polluter lists, once their full supply chains are counted.

Countdown, for example, counted its total emissions in the 2021 financial year as 3.8 million tonnes, including the impact of making the products it sells – higher than meat company Alliance Group or oil and gas company OMV in New Zealand.

But it’s not fair to single Countdown out, just because it was counting its footprint more fully than most other big retailers.

In fact, of the six retailers assessed, only Countdown had a target to reduce its supply chain emissions - i.e. the heating impact of the food and other products on its shelves. The others were either still trying to get a handle on the true size of their supplier emissions and/or had not yet set targets to cut that footprint.

Typically, when a company reported a seemingly tiny total – like Mitre 10’s roughly 300 tonnes for Scope 3 (supply chain) emissions – it was not because they had small total footprints, but because at this stage they were only able to measure a small part of it.

The next step for these big retail companies – after tackling to-do items like leaky fridge gas and pollution from delivery vans – is to address that harder but bigger category: all those emissions from the products they sell. First, though, they’ll need to measure them fully.

Visit stuff.co.nz/climate-report to see the full results.