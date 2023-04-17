Aucklanders' carbon emissions 15% higher than other New Zealanders – report

Here's how you can help fight climate change by paying to neutralise the carbon emissions you create (video published October 2020).

Aucklanders are creating 15% more carbon emissions than the average Kiwi household, with transport, food and housing the main contributors, a new report shows.

The report, done by Auckland Council, found Aucklanders were spending more than people in the rest of the country – which an expert said directly contributed to a larger carbon footprint.

The report focused on consumption emissions, which is the carbon dioxide associated with goods and services consumed in the country.

Auckland Council lead climate mitigation advisor Adrien Bouzonville used the example of buying more pairs of shoes – each shoe would most likely be made overseas, shipped across to New Zealand and then distributed.

READ MORE:

* NZers’ true climate impact revealed – including imported goods

* Government tells builders: time to go green

* Meat eaters, vegetarians, vegans: How much does diet impact the environment?



“It’s like we are generating more waste and creating more imports as well.”

Transport had to be looked at as an overall cost as well, Bouzonville said – buying a new, expensive car contributed a lot to the overall carbon footprint due to the parts being used and the emissions created by shipping it, even if it wasn’t being driven far.

If people spent less, it would bring that figure down, he said.

“It’s a good way of having a positive impact – consuming local and in-season products.

“Recent research also found 73% of Aucklanders were prepared to change their personal consumption behaviour to reduce climate change, which is certainly encouraging.”

Bouzonville gave a few tips for people to cut down their carbon emissions.

That included extending the lifetime of their products, such as electronics and clothing, by using them longer and not upgrading them as often.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Aucklanders are buying more, on average, than those in other parts of New Zealand, which directly contributes to a larger carbon footprint. (File photo)

People could also walk or cycle and holiday closer to home, he said.

Councillor Richard Hills, the chairperson of Auckland Council’s planning, environment and parks committee, said Aucklanders must reduce emissions now to create a sustainable future for Tāmaki Makaurau and New Zealand.

“This report is a significant step towards capturing the direct and indirect impact of households’ purchases, helping educate Aucklanders on where their personal emissions are occurring, while also identifying sectors and commodities that are of greater concern when it comes to further reducing our carbon footprint.”

Hills said the council aims to play a leadership role in the space, helping Aucklanders understand the steps they can take to help achieve effective climate action.