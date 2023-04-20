8 tips and tricks for making the most of old timber

There is a lot of wood in older New Zealand houses, much of it precious native hardwoods including kauri, rimu and matai.

Buying wood of this quality new can cost a lot – nearly $40 a metre for basic rough sawn native timbers at 150 x 25 mm, according to Paul Wickham, Manager at BBS Timbers Whangarei.

Yet a lot of demolition timber currently ends up dumped in landfill.

Equipped with some basic know how and a few simple tools you can reuse demolition timber in huge range of creative ways.

Here are eight top tips for making the most of this precious natural resource.

​​​​​1. Deconstruct carefully

Deconstructing with care is a way to source wood and other materials that can be put to other uses.

Abigail Dougherty A handmade chopping board made at Ara Education Charitable Trust in Auckland.

Older New Zealand houses have traditionally been built using timber framing. Most houses from early settler times through to the 1950s also have exterior cladding made using timber weatherboards.

When doing a renovation, or going through the demolition phase of a building project, “use a prying bar, rather than a sledgehammer.” says Mark Roberts, Senior Waste Planning Specialist, Auckland Council.

“Try to retrieve materials in a way that preserves any value that they have.”

Sarah Heeringa Deconstructing a building with care and the right tools is a way to source wood and other materials for repurposing.

2. Protect yourself

Always wear boots or shoes when working with old building materials. Rust doesn't cause tetanus, but stepping on a nail might if you are not up-to-date with your immunisations.

Wear ear protection when using a skill saw or other loud power tools, and a mask when sanding to prevent you from inhaling wood dust.

3. Remove old nails and screws

Old timber may have nails, screws, or other metal hardware embedded in it. Remove these before working with the wood to avoid damaging your tools or creating unsafe working conditions.

There are a variety of basic tools and methods for removing rusty nails and screws.

Use another block of wood to create leverage, making it easier to loosen old nails.

4. Cut away rot

“Check the wood for rot and cut away any affected areas. This will prevent rot from spreading and ensure your building project is strong,” says Mat Watford, Carpentry Tutor with the Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT).

“Cut any unsalvageable wood into short lengths. Even with rot or borer, dry old timber makes great firewood.”

Abigail Dougherty Onsite at Ara Education Charitable Trust in Auckland. The Forever House is a sustainable rebuild of an old house through a partnership with the trust, Stuff and sponsors.

5. Reuse spare timber

Watford suggests saving any framing or other lengths of timber that are removed from building sites. Timber that is in good condition can be used to replace broken floorboards, bottom plates or anything with borer.

Old hardwood timbers can be brittle and dense compared to softer new wood. Avoid splits in the wood or causing nails to bend, by drilling holes before putting in screws or hammering in nails.

6. Get creative

Old timber has character and history, so allow yourself to get creative with your projects. Incorporate the wood's unique features into your designs to create something special.

Students working with recycled native timbers at the Ara Education Charitable Trust.

Students attending ACT courses run by trust learn a range of building skills, including working on The Forever House project.

With the help of Watford and carpentry tutor William Malakai, students have also learnt to make chopping boards and traditional weapons using leftover bits of timber.

7. Work with the grain

Old timber can have a beautiful and unique grain pattern. When reusing old wood in woodworking projects, consider the direction of the grain when cutting and working with the wood to make the most of its natural features.

South Auckland students with recycled wood projects they have make at the Ara Education Charitable Trust.

8. Seal and protect

Once you've finished your project, seal and protect the wood to preserve and protect its beauty. Use quality finishes, such as Resene Aquaclear, which is an environmentally-friendly waterborne alternative to turps-thinned oil modified sealants.

For kitchen projects such as a chopping board, use a food grade sealer such as linseed oil. This is best applied in thin coats, allowing plenty of time for it to fully dry.

For more expert advice as well as tips and tricks on sustainable building, follow the progress of the Forever House. Over the coming months, the Ara Education Charitable Trust, Stuff and our sponsors are turning a derelict house into a warm, dry, eco-friendly and low cost home.