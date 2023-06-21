Regeneration nation: What might our future farms look like?

New Zealand has long been a food-growing nation, but with agriculture (largely for export) making up half of the country’s greenhouse emissions, and being a major contributor to soil and water pollution, we must find ways to do it more sustainably.

If farming is to survive, it needs to change. But how, when, and by whom?

It’s too easy to blame farmers for our current environmental state.

“There is no farmer to my knowledge that purposefully says ‘let’s ruin the environment so the townies get mad’, or ‘let’s ruin the environment, so my kids won’t be able to farm,’” says Professor Pablo Gregorini, the head of Lincoln University’s Centre of Excellence for Designing Future Productive Landscapes.

Having worked for 15 years across ten different countries, Gregorini says New Zealand farmers are some of the quickest to adopt new technologies “because they care about the land”.

Supplied Māori knowledge is developed in place, through intergenerational observation and connection, says food sovereignty researcher and family food farmer, Dr Jessica Hutchings, Ngai Tahu, Ngati Huirapa, Gujarati.

Changing our farming systems starts with stepping back and reframing how we, as a nation, think about our land. Is it something to tamed, ploughed and fertilised to extract maximum production and profit?

Or is it more holistic – seeing land for all its benefits.

“Land as a foodscape, a wildscape, a healthscape, a socialscape. A farm could be all of those things,” says Gregorini.

Māori offer a deeper lens yet. Like other indigenous cultures, Māori recognise links between healthy ecosystems (including its life-supporting food) and people’s cultural and spiritual well-being.“Māori knowledge is developed in place, through intergenerational observation and connection with the land. It’s about being co-producers and co-creators with nature. Not above nature, but a part of nature,” says food sovereignty researcher and family food farmer, Dr Jessica Hutchings (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Huirapa, Gujarati).

Some of this thinking is finding expression in the regenerative farming movement – a global phenomenon that’s grown in popularity since the 1980s. It’s part of the wider case being made for steering away from chemical-intensive, monoculture methods.

Regenerative agriculture involves practices that help reverse climate change by restoring degraded soil and rebuilding soil organic matter – resulting in carbon drawdown, improved waterways and increased biodiversity.

Supplied Land as a foodscape, a wildscape, a healthscape, a socialscape. A farm could be all of those things, says Professor Pablo Gregorini, Lincoln University.

Unlike organics, it has no firm definition and can mean many things to many people. At worst, it's used as a sort of greenwash for farming-as-usual. At best, it provides the pathway to a more sustainable food system.

Looking ahead, farming-as-usual is just not going to cut it.

The pandemic reminded us of the value of locally grown food and gave us a glimpse of what can happen when supply chains fail. The storm-led destruction across farmland over the past months pressed home the urgent need to build climate resilience into our food production systems.

New opportunities and challenges are also coming in the shape of long-term weather patterns. Climate change could make Aotearoa's future temperatures better for farming new crops, according to a new ‘Global Change and New Zealand Biosecurity’ report by Better Border Biosecurity.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Regenerative grower Jenny Lux working in her Rotoura- based organic farm.

But there will also be increased risks of new, invasive plant-destroying insects, weeds and diseases, warned the researchers from the two-year collaborative project.

Multifunctional landscapes

Farming can’t just be about producing food for nourishment any more, says Gregorini. It’s about providing what he calls “ecosystem services” and creating landscapes that are “multi-functional by design”.

When you have too much of the same thing, it can go from a remedy to a poison, says Gregorini. And if you look at the history of New Zealand’s primary sector, we have tended to have a lot of the same thing.

There’s demand – from the Government, from consumers and even parts of conservative society – for a more holistic approach. Gregorini and his research team are trying to build it with their prototype systems at the Lincoln University research dairy farm.

The success of the trials and the interest in this systems-based approach has proven to Gregorini that agriculture can be sustainable and ethical.

This work encompasses cows selectively bred with lower nitrate excretion levels, research into the ways a broader variety of crops and pasture can further reduce nitrogen leaching while also improving milk quality, tree planting under irrigation systems, and using farm ecology to remediate issues.

HAPPEN FILMS Hua Parakore: Living indigenous food sovereignty

Gregorini says if we can change the current mindset and embrace a more integrated model, the future for agriculture looks very positive. “We can enhance our landscape, remedy some things that have already happened and provide wealth.”

Small is beautiful

Hutchings says there's something wrong with our system and with our way of thinking if, as a nation, we produce food for 50 million people, but can't even feed five million people, because it goes off to export.

A founder of the Papawhakaritorito Charitable Trust, Hutchings teaches Hua Parakore and how to grow Kai Atua (pure food) for whānau or market gardens.

Supplied Dr Jessica Hutchings on her Hua Parakore verified whānau food farm.

As well as a food growing system, Hua Parakore is the first indigenous verification scheme for certifying organic kai. This is run by Te Waka Kai Ora (National Māori Organics Authority), and supported by a network of growers.

“I'm a proponent of the notion of organic regenerative,” says Hutchings.

“We get the poisons off papatūānuku. We say no to GMOs on the whenua.”

Hutchings says at heart it’s about bringing kaupapa Māori back into food and farming in ways that restore and connect local food communities.

This involves a return to place-based, small-scale food farming, and building resilient seed banks in every valley. It’s about having more diversity in the landscape – including riparian planting and cleaning up streams as well as growing methods that better sequester carbon, returning it to the soil.

This isn't new korero, says Hutchings. It draws on the past such as Transition Towns conversations.

“People have been saying this for years but the time and the urgency is right now, it's right in front of us.”