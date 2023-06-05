The power of an underground forest restoring hope for a changing environment

World Vision New Zealand’s International Partnerships Director, TJ Grant, reflects on one community’s transformation from barren land to a thriving forest in Malawi

OPINION: Sometimes, the most effective solutions to complex problems are remarkably simple. They tap into the existing potential and resources within communities, waiting to be unlocked and harnessed.

As we celebrate World Environment Day, it is encouraging to see the hope and transformation being led by local communities to restore their environments.

Microfinance and savings groups have transformed lives by leveraging local capacities – imagine if we could apply the same approach to restore ecosystems and combat climate change.

During a recent visit to Malawi, I witnessed the incredible impact of the Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR) approach to regreening local communities. I witnessed a community's journey from barren, degraded land to a thriving forest, highlighting the power of this cost-effective and scalable solution.

FMNR is a low-cost land restoration technique used to combat poverty and hunger among subsistence farmers by increasing food and timber production and resilience to climate extremes. It involves the regrowth and management of trees and shrubs from felled tree stumps, sprouting root systems or seeds.

As I travelled through Southern Malawi, the parched landscape during the dry season painted a picture of hardship. Scrubland and thorny bushes dotted the horizon, while hills and mountains loomed in the distance. However, amidst this challenging terrain, there was a glimmer of hope.

World Vision Before and after FMNR – the low-cost land restoration technique that can transform degraded landscapes.

Throughout Malawi, deforestation, population growth, and lack of power infrastructure have led to a heavy reliance on charcoal as a cooking and fuel source. Trees are cut down and forests are stripped away to sustain households, perpetuating a destructive cycle.

During conversations with my Malawian colleagues, one thing became evident – the growing concern for future generations.

My colleagues spoke of the changing environment and the degradation of the land, which their children and grandchildren may inherit, without the rich forests and fertile soil they enjoyed in their youth.

It was against this backdrop that I visited a community practising the FMNR approach introduced by World Vision. The simplicity of this intervention left me astonished.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF They are our lungs but New Zealand’s treasured native forests are dying. (First published October 2021.)

FMNR recognises the resilience of certain trees and bushes even in harsh environments. By tapping into the existing underground root systems and employing pruning and hedging techniques, local farmers and communities can initiate the process. Like a flywheel gathering momentum, this effort gradually transforms the barren land into a thriving forest.

Visiting the community, I witnessed the stark contrast between the scrub and bushes on one side of the road and the growing, healthy forest on the other. Although FMNR had been implemented for just over five years, the transformation was remarkable. More than three hectares of land had been restored, and life had returned in the form of birds, insects, and renewed forest ecosystems.

World Vision There’s a stark contrast between scrub and bushes on one side of the road and the growing, healthy forest on the other, says World Vision New Zealand’s International Partnerships Director, TJ Grant.

The community's resourcefulness was evident in their utilisation of the local tree roots for medicinal purposes, addressing issues like low iron. Moreover, they had embraced income-generating activities such as beekeeping, producing honey within the forest.

Instead of the forest's leaves and twigs being discarded, they cleverly repurposed them into fuel briquettes, replacing charcoal. These sustainable briquettes provided an alternative source of energy and also generated income when sold.

In times of disaster, the forest has also become a valuable asset for the community. Despite some devastating flooding each year around the community, the trees served as raw materials for rebuilding homes and livelihoods.

Even after World Vision's departure, the impact of the FMNR project is clear to see. Other communities could witness the difference and be inspired to embark on their own restoration journeys.

When I asked the community if they could have imagined this transformation in just five years, they said initially they thought it was impossible. But now it is real and clear for anyone to see. Their vision now extends to restoring more land, ensuring that future generations can experience a vibrant, green landscape teeming with life.

World Vision Once tree cover was restored, the community was able to embrace income-generating activities such as beekeeping, producing honey within the forest.

Local empowerment, a simple, scalable and sustainable approach, with incredibly fast results in the restoration of the local environment … it almost seems too good to be true.

The FMNR approach represents an incredible opportunity for World Vision and other organisations to scale up this initiative worldwide. The project's success in Malawi and in many other countries across Africa showcases the potential of tapping into the power of the underground forest.

By revitalising degraded land, we can address one of the greatest threats facing humanity – climate change. This simple, cost-effective, and empowering approach offers a beacon of hope, reminding us that even the most challenging problems have solutions waiting to be uncovered beneath our feet.