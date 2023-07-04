Trees can slow how our bodies age, finds latest research

As if we needed another reason to stop cutting down trees in our cities, latest research now suggests trees may play a part in slowing down our bodies’ ageing process.

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to a long-term study involving more than 900 people in the United States, having green spaces such as parks and community gardens in neighbourhoods could be associated with slower biological ageing.

The study adds to the growing rationale for increasing the number of trees in urban settings, instead of allowing these essential green spaces to steadily shrink.

Trees provide us with multiple benefits that are predicted to become even more valuable as our cities become hotter, stormier and more densely populated.

READ MORE:

* Seven great places to forest bathe this summer (and how to do it)

* Essential service: How green space shrank as cities grew

* Auckland should follow Paris, Toronto, Melbourne, and Singapore to better prevent flooding, experts say



Trees store carbon and help reduce climate change impacts. They absorb harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, ozone, and carbon monoxide, dust and smoke particles. They help our cities stay cooler.

Alexandre Croussette Trees provide us with multiple benefits, including potentially slowing down how your body might age.

As a form of infrastructure they’re every bit as important as pipes and roads, according to a recent Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment report.

Trees also give us a sense of wellbeing and wonder. The Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, ‘forest bathing’ or simply just sitting and looking at trees is widely recognised as helping reduce blood pressure and lower stress-related hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline.

Now add longevity. Green space exposure has been associated with lower mortality, but it until now it has been unclear what biological mechanisms are responsible for this effect.

Sarah Heeringa The giant oaks at Cornwall Park's Twin Oaks Drive, near Maungakiekie / One Tree Hill.

The new study ‘Inequalities in urban greenness and epigenetic aging: Different associations by race and neighborhood socioeconomic status’ examined the effect of green spaces on the ageing process of different populations.

It found people with more green space around them were likely to see their epigenetics degrade slower, which can reduce the symptoms of ageing.

Epigenetics is the study of how DNA is organised and regulated, looking at how behaviours and environment can affect our genes.

One curveball in the study were the differing results across ethnicity and socioeconomic status.

The researchers compared DNA methylation-based, age-related biomarkers against satellite-derived vegetation density and park locations near where participants lived. They found that higher residential green space exposure was associated with slower epigenetic ageing, but only among white participants.

Black American participants had less green space exposure on average. Participants of lower socioeconomic status also had strong associations between green space exposure and ageing.

The researchers say the findings imply that disadvantaged groups could see more health benefits from expanded access to green space, with “strong implications for coupling public health intervention and urban planning to expand green infrastructure and maximise its utilisation that may be associated with improved life span.”

The research also has significant implications for future housing strategies in New Zealand cities, says Dr Mirjam Schindler, Lecturer in Human Geography, Victoria University of Wellington.

Schindler says this study provides valuable insights that New Zealand urban planners and decision-makers also need to take note of, especially in our ongoing discussions on housing strategies.

Close proximity to green spaces is key to unlocking their health effects, including the potential to slow epigenetic ageing, says Schindler.

Sarah Heeringa Looking up when walking among the giant oaks at Cornwall Park, near Maungakiekie / One Tree Hill.

Schindler says the study also confirms existing disparities in access to green spaces and their associated benefits among different population groups, including various ethnicities and age groups. Similar disparities have been observed in previous green space research in New Zealand and internationally.

Ensuring easy accessibility to nearby green spaces, regardless of socioeconomic status, has the potential to address health disparities. This requires thoughtful planning and strategic distribution of green spaces throughout our cities, considering factors such as population density and neighbourhood demographics.

“The study's findings highlight the importance of green spaces for promoting healthy living environments and the need to prioritise their conservation and integration in future housing strategies for our Aotearoa cities," says Schindler.