These places baked the most during Earth's hottest month on record

July 2023 will go down as the hottest month on record across the globe, and perhaps the hottest in at least 120,000 years, according to climate scientists.

During this sweltering month for the planet, countless daily, monthly and all-time record high temperatures were reached in multiple regions, often concurrently.

A rash of intense heat domes - zones of high pressure sprawled across the northern hemisphere - plagued Asia, southern Europe and northern Africa, North America and much of the tropics including the Caribbean. Extreme heat was even observed on several occasions across the southern hemisphere, where it is the middle of winter.

China registered an all-time high temperature for the country of 52.2C, while the July 16 high of 53.3C in Death Valley, California, was two degrees shy of the highest reliably measured temperature on Earth.

Numerous countries surpassed 50C for highs. In the Middle East, the heat index reached 66.7C, near the limit of human survival.

John Locher/AP The July 16 high of 53.3C in Death Valley, California, was two degrees shy of the highest reliably measured temperature on Earth.

In some cases, daily heat records have been strung together into record-long streaks, including 31 straight days reaching 43.3C or higher in Phoenix, 44 days at or above 37.8C in El Paso and 46 straight days with a heat index over 37.8C in Miami.

Remarkably, both the southernmost and northernmost cities in the continental United States had their warmest July and warmest month on record. At the northern tip of Alaska, Utqiagvik - formerly Barrow - averaged 9.1C, 3.4C above the norm. Meanwhile, at the southern tip of Florida, Key West averaged 30.9C, 1.3C above the norm.

July is typically the hottest month of the year in the northern hemisphere. Add in a developing El Niño, the cyclical warming of the tropical Pacific Ocean that adds heat to the atmosphere, temperatures leapt to new heights in many areas.

Furthermore, human-caused climate change is making heat waves more frequent, intense, larger and longer-lasting.

Since early summer, multiple heat domes have spread across large portions of the northern hemisphere, including four during July that baked the southern US and northern Mexico, southern Europe and northern Africa, Asia and the Atlantic Ocean.

The heat dome in southern Europe and northern Africa, helped push the Mediterranean Sea to record warm levels. To the east, a migrating heat dome meant waves of punishing hot weather over China and East Asia. Over the far north, the hot and dry weather that has fueled Canada's worst wildfire season on record continued.

In Phoenix and the southwestern US a sprawling heat dome persisted occasionally swelling northeastward and engulfing much of the Lower 48. An extension of the never-ending heat also draped itself across Florida, central America and into the Caribbean.

Petros Giannakouris/AP A Canadair aircraft flies behind the archaeological site of Lindos on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece. A third successive heat wave has struck Greece, amid more evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days.

International records

Records for extreme warmth were set basically all over the globe, on land and over the oceans. The heat was particularly intense in East Asia, southern Europe into North Africa, Canada and America, as well as the Caribbean.

China started off July by setting all-time highs. Readings of 43.3C in Jingxing and Lanzhou were observed during the first week among a slew of records. Another extended run of extreme heat arrived mid-month, bringing Hong Kong near all-time highs, with additional scorchers dotting the region as July closed. Beijing has posted a record number of days at or above 35C.

Japan also witnessed all-time highs early and late in the month and its hottest July on record. Tokyo reached at least 35C 13 times, the most of any month on record. It ended the month with eight such days in a row, its second-longest streak, according to local meteorologist Sayaka Mori.

When it reached 48.2C on July 24, the Italian island of Sardinia matched southern Europe's hottest July day on record. In Figueres, Spain, it hit 45.3C several days earlier - the hottest it's ever been in the Catalonia region.

The heat in southern Europe surged north from Africa. Algeria saw numerous records fall, including the capital of Algiers reaching 48.7C on the 23rd, beating its previous high mark set on the 11th. In Tunisia, Tunis reached 49C posting an all-time record, among several other cities.

High temperatures topped 50C during July in the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, China, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United States. Death Valley reached 53.3 degrees, a few shy of its highest on record, and had a midnight temperature of 48.9C, the highest ever observed at that hour anywhere on Earth.

Extreme warmth reached far to the north, including Norman Wells, in Canada's Northwest Territories at 37.9C and Yekaterinburg, Russia at 40C. It also roasted the Caribbean, no stranger to heat.

John Locher/AP People walk through cooling misters along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas.

All-time maximums were observed in Cuba at 37.2C in Guria de Melena, Barahona in the Dominican Republic, and into Central America where San Miguel set a July record for that part of the continent.

In addition to all the very hot daytime temperatures, historically warm overnight lows were also prevalent. All-time warm minimums were set in Russian Siberia and northern Quebec in Canada. Palermo, Italy, only fell to 36.2C in the late-month heat spell, Europe's warmest low on record. Somehow even that was topped by a 39.5C low in the Canary Islands and 38.3C in Algeria.

Every day of the month featured dozens of record highs for both high and low temperatures in the United States. Of the long-term stations tracked by the Southeast Regional Climate Centre, there were more than 3200 in total. Record warm lows outnumbered record highs by a few hundred. Both spiked above 100 per day at times during the second half of the month.

Multiple stations with 100 years or more of continuous data saw exceptional numbers of calendar day record highs during the month. There were 12 recorded in El Paso as well as Phoenix, 10 in Tucson, eight in Brownsville, Texas, and Flagstaff, Arizona, and seven in Miami.

Among the hundreds of calendar day record-warm low temperatures, 16 were set in Phoenix, 13 in Key West, 13 in Baton Rouge and nine in Del Rio, Texas, and Albuquerque. All-time record-warm lows were set in Phoenix, 36.1C, Salt Lake City, 27.8C and Albuquerque, 26.1C.

Phoenix became the first major American city to average 37.8C or higher for a full month.

Numerous locations across the Desert Southwest, Texas, the Gulf Coast and much of Florida saw their hottest July on record. Some locations that set records include: Phoenix, 39.3C, El Paso, 32.8C, Baton Rouge, 31C, and Tampa and Miami both at 30.3C.

Matt York/AP A sign displays an an unofficial temperature of 42C as jets taxi at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

More to come

While temperatures are beginning to cool from their annual peaks in much of the northern hemisphere, the unrelenting hot pattern is poised to roll onward.

Despite brief pauses in the worst heat in the Southwest United States, warmer-than-normal weather is probable through August in the region, as it is in East Asia and Japan, as well as North Africa and southern Europe.

The Washington Post's Jason Samenow and Dan Stillman contributed to this report.