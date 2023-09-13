Climate policy detail: Agricultural emissions

For Stuff’s climate election survey, we asked parties about their plans for the country’s largest source of emissions: farming.

You can find a quick-compare table, summarising parties’ environmental policies, here.

Farming produces nearly 50% of the country’s greenhouse gas – predominantly the methane belched by cows, sheep and deer. By adding nitrogen to the soil, farms also produce the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide.

The Zero Carbon Act requires the country’s methane to fall somewhere between 24 and 47% by 2050 – a range climate scientists have modelled as being compatible with keeping warming to 1.5C. Under the law, nitrous oxide emissions must reach net-zero by mid-century.

Unlike the pollution produced from cars and factories, farming emissions are not currently subject to a penalty.

When elected, the Government looked to put the agri sector into the Emissions Trading Scheme, which puts a financial penalty on greenhouse gases. But in 2019, ministers agreed to delay this until 2025, allowing time for the industry to develop a bespoke farm pricing system in partnership with Māori and government agencies.

The partnership (He Waka Eke Noa) came up with a draft scheme where relatively low fees would be charged on a farm’s methane and nitrous oxide emissions in order to gather revenue. The fees would be recommended by a board appointed by the farming industry and government, and affirmed or rejected by two ministers.

The majority of revenue would be returned to farms. Those that implemented green initiatives – such as introducing lower-methane sheep breeds or using a methane-inhibiting food additive – would be eligible for a discount on their annual bill, or even a credit. The proposal allowed for a tree to offset up to 18 times the equivalent methane or nitrous oxide.

Following feedback from the Climate Change Commission and officials, the Government largely backed He Waka Eke Noa’s system of fees and discounts. Late last year, then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pledged to set the levies at the “lowest price possible”.

But Ardern’s Government wanted the Climate Change Commission to recommend levy rates, though it promised to also get the sector’s views. It agreed to further discussions with industry on how much reward to give on-farm vegetation – and whether that should be temporary or permanent.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Farming is a source of greenhouse gas, but also an industry affected by the rapidly heating atmosphere.

Freshwater policy is also relevant. The Government introduced a cap on the amount of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser that can be applied to each hectare of farmland, to protect the health of nearby lakes and rivers. Because that will limit the amount of grass grown and the number of animals that can be fed, the policy is expected to decrease both agricultural methane and nitrous oxide by the end of the decade.

Current Government policies are expected to get the country nearly halfway to its 2030 methane target.

Here’s each party’s proposals.

The party backed the introduction of a pricing scheme by 2025, though one with higher fees to directly incentivise methane and nitrous oxide emissions cuts. The system should recognise the emissions absorbed by vegetation and other natural systems, it said. The revenue would be recycled back to farms, the party’s survey response said.

The Green Party wants to phase out nitrogen fertiliser. It supports Government investment to develop tools to reduce agricultural emissions – and the 2050 methane target.

Labour initially stayed mum on plans for agriculture, though subsequently made an announcement. From the last three months of 2025, farms will need to pay one charge on their methane and another fee for their nitrous oxide emissions – which pushed back the expected start date by nine months. Farms will receive a discount for green behaviour.

At the beginning, farms will also earn a discount for the carbon absorbed by vegetation, at rates backed by scientific research. But eventually this reward will be offered via the Emissions Trading Scheme (the same system where forest owners earn carbon revenue now), an alternative proposal put forward by the Climate Change Commission.

The party reiterated its support for the 2050 methane target of 24-47%, fertiliser regulations, and funding for agricultural research.

Ella Bates-Hermans Extreme weather brings rougher growing conditions, which can cause food shortages and price rises.

The party said it would immediately put methane emissions into the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Te Pāti Māori supports regulations limiting the number of methane-producing livestock in the country. It wanted to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertilisers by 2025.

It would establish a $300m fund for Māori farms “to transition to regeneration and value-add farming practices”.

Faster action on agricultural emissions would be one of the party’s top 10 negotiating priorities, it told Stuff.

Notably, the party supports some form of regulation to limit fertiliser usage.

In addition, National plans to review the 2050 methane target, requiring emissions to fall between 24 and 47%.

The party committed to introducing a price on farming emissions “by 2030 at the latest”. In the survey, it backed a pricing system that would directly incentivise greenhouse gas reductions – not the system put forward by the agricultural industry where discounts drive behaviour change.

The party wants an independent board to determine the rates that farms will pay. Asked whether members appointed by the agricultural industry would sit on this board, National said the composition would be determined when the body is established, noting the Agriculture and Climate Ministers would have the power to veto the recommendations.

It also backed Government funding of agricultural research and development.

Act says it supports Government funding into R&D on agricultural greenhouse gases.

Beyond that, the party did not support putting a price on agricultural emissions. It wanted to match the agricultural emissions-cutting goals of the country’s five major trading partners.

Some countries have agricultural policies – for example, the US offers subsidies for climate-smart farming. But New Zealand is the first to propose what’s known as a market mechanism – essentially, using a penalty to let farmers choose the most effective tools for them to reduce agricultural emissions.