Climate policy detail: Public transport

For Stuff’s climate election survey, we asked parties for plans to incentivise lower-carbon bus, train and ferry trips.

Car and truck drivers produce roughly 13m tonnes of emissions on the roads each year, about one-sixth of the country’s total footprint. Buses, trains and ferries are a more efficient way of getting from A to B. Particularly if powered by electricity, public transport produces far fewer emissions than the equivalent journey by petrol or diesel car.

As a bonus, public transport creates less traffic and air pollution.

The Climate Change Commission has encouraged the Government to invest in making buses, trains and ferries more reliable and accessible, to encourage people to leave their cars at home.

The Government allocated money to make public transport cheaper for young people and Community Services Card-holders.

The Government also intends to change a law before the election so that councils have the option to run bus, train and ferry services themselves. The current law required councils to put these out to private companies in a competitive process.

Here’s each party’s views.

The party proposed to “make half-price fares permanent and provide free fares to students and Community Service Card-holders”.

The party said it would maintain the current subsidies.

In the survey, the party said it wanted fare-free public transport for everyone. It would remove fares for young people and Community Services Card-holders immediately, and extend that to all riders within five years.

This would be another priority in coalition negotiations, the party said.

National said it was “yet to announce our policy in this area”.

Act said its Budget “does not cease” the subsidies for young people, Community Service Card-holders and those with disabilities. It would evaluate each transport subsidy “on its merits”.

But the party would repeal the law change allowing councils to run their own public transport services.