Climate policy detail: Unlimited tree planting

Pine trees absorb carbon dioxide relatively quickly, so are often chosen by “carbon farming” landowners.

For Stuff’s climate election survey, we asked parties about how the Emission Trading Scheme is incentivising the planting of tens of thousands of hectares of trees, predominantly exotics.

The Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) requires many large emitters to purchase and surrender one unit for every tonne of carbon emissions produced.

Forestry is one source of these carbon units. An owner of a native or exotic forest can earn one unit for every tonne of emissions their trees absorb. Currently, there is no limit on the amount of units that can be issued by the Government.

Polluters can use an unlimited number to cover their annual carbon footprint. Forests are often a comparatively cheap way to pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. A business might see the purchase of forestry units as a more attractive prospect than spending millions upfront on green tech.

In recent years, the Government has been nudging up the price the polluters pay for these carbon units, increasing the revenue that forest owners earn.

Planting forests – particularly fast-growing exotic species that will never be harvested – to earn carbon units is becoming an increasingly lucrative business. Increasing amounts of farmland are being purchased for what’s known as “carbon farming”.

This trend is projected to result in a glut of carbon units in future years, suppressing the penalty paid on carbon emissions and potentially undermining the country’s climate goals.

As a forest block doesn’t require a full-time workforce, rural communities are concerned that widespread farm-to-forest conversions could cause them to lose neighbours and facilities, from doctor’s offices to schools.

Recently, the Government proposed to limit forestry in the ETS – asking for feedback on a number of ways it could do that.

That proved unpopular with the forestry sector, including Māori forestry leaders and investors.

Here’s each party’s proposals.

The Greens would limit exotic tree planting in the ETS, pledging to follow the recommendations that come out of the current review. The party would give dedicated support to Māori landowners.

It wanted the system to recognise non-forest types of sequestration – such as the carbon dioxide that would be absorbed by the restoration of wetlands – as long as it was “scientifically credible”.

The party pledged to limit exotic forestry credits. It mentioned it had launched a review into ways to do that, but it did not back a specific policy.

Te Pāti Māori supported the concept of putting a limit on forestry units, though didn’t give a preferred approach. It wants a “just transition” strategy to be developed with the Māori forestry sector.

The party promised to limit forestry in the ETS. But no specific policies were outlined.

Act would not change the ETS to limit forestry. It said “better environmental regulations [would] minimise the risk of fire and slash migrating off site”.