Newsable: 'We need to move words to action', Climate Change minister at COP28

Simon Watts said New Zealand's "mature" relationship between political parties when it comes to climate change was noted at the summit.

Within 72 hours of being sworn in, Simon Watts was on the ground in Dubai where COP28, the global climate change conference, has now entered its final few days.

New Zealand has had a bumpy reception at the summit, with activists last week awarding us “fossil of the day” over the new government’s plans to reopen oil and gas exploration.

New Zealand was also late to sign a pledge to triple renewable energy and double global energy efficiency by 2030.

However, Simon Watts told Newsable conversations on the ground in Dubai have been positive, and the “fossil of the day” award was just a distraction.

He said his dream outcome for the conference would be to get global consensus around how to phase out the use of fossil fuels.

“That is the real sticking point here at the moment.

“We need to move from words to action, and that's been coming up a lot in the dialogue across multiple countries.”

Also in attendance at COP28 is the former Climate Change Minister James Shaw, and Watts said “where its appropriate” Shaw is joining him in conversations with other countries.

He said that bi-partisan approach has been commented on by a number of our key trading partners.

“That maturity is seen as a very positive aspect from New Zealand.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Former Climate Change Minister James Shaw is also at COP28, and joining in conversations “where appropriate”.

Despite his government’s promise to scrap the clean car rebate, and reopen oil exploration, Watts maintains the coalition is serious about meeting its climate change goals.

He highlighted plans to double New Zealand’s renewable energy by 2050 as fundamental to achieving this.

“Planning for that is very much part of the 100-day plan... ministers are working on making sure we've got a good clear pathway in order to set ourselves up for success.”

Listen to the full interview here.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts.