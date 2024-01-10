Last year was officially hottest on record

Last year was the hottest on record, climate scientists have confirmed, breaking previous highs by a significant margin in what was described as “an alarm call to everyone”.

The global average temperature in 2023 was 14.98C – 1.48C warmer than the 1850-1900 pre-industrial level, according to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

That is close to 1.5C, which is the limit of warming under the Paris Agreement targets, based on a long-term average.

It is 0.17C higher than the previous hottest year on record, which was 2016.

Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said 2023 was “an exceptional year with climate records tumbling like dominoes”.

“Not only is 2023 the warmest year on record, it is also the first year with all days over 1C warmer than the pre-industrial period,” she said. “Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years.”

Bill Collins, a professor of climate processes at the University of Reading, said: “It is a shock that that this year has unarguably smashed the global temperature record. There is no opportunity here to quibble about hundredths of a degree – exceeding the previous record by 0.17 degrees should be an alarm call to everyone.”

DFES/AP Last year was the hottest on record, climate scientists have confirmed. The image is of a fire raging in the bushland near the West Australian city of Wannaroo in November 2023.

Scientists expect that 2024 will be even warmer as the world enters the second year of the latest El Nino phenomenon, which has a warming effect.

“The natural effects of El Nino have temporarily added to the long-term warming from human impact, which is currently about 1.3C, but even once El Nino has subsided, warming will continue until we bring global emissions to net zero,” said Professor Richard Betts from the Met Office Hadley Centre.

Passing 1.5C warming in one or two years does not mean the world has missed the Paris Agreement targets, which are based on long-term averages understood to be 20 years or more.

But climate scientists say the world is on track for around 2.9C of warming without further action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

July 2023 was likely to have been the hottest month in the last 120,000 years – almost as long as modern humans have existed – while Antarctic sea ice has been at an historic low.

Gregorio Borgia/AP Scientists expect that 2024 will be even warmer as the world enters the second year of the latest El Nino phenomenon, which has a warming effect.

Global average sea surface temperatures reached record levels for the time of year from April through to December last year as marine heatwaves were felt around the world.

Arctic sea ice ranked amongst the four lowest for the time of the year in the satellite record during its usual peak in March.

Emissions from wildfires also increased by 30% last year, mainly because of huge blazes across Canada.