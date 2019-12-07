Wasp Wipeout: Wasps behind 'dramatic' decline in butterflies in Nelson

Chrissie Ward has been monitoring butterflies and moths for years as well as breeding monarch butterflies at her Nelson home.

Clipboard in hand, Chrissie Ward peers into the wilderness of a roadside verge, eyes scanning for the flutter of Lepidoptera.

Once a week between September and April, Ward walks a five-kilometre loop around Nelson, recording butterflies and moth numbers.

She's become adept at picking out the different species.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Monarch caterpillars feast on the swan plants grown in Chrissie Ward's Nelson garden.

"You get used to the fluttery way they fly; you can tell pretty quickly what it is."

But she's noticed something alarming. "There's been a very, very dramatic decline, in all species."

Ward attributes the decline to the European paper wasp, Polistes dominula, which arrived in the region about a decade ago. The wasp feeds on live prey: insects, caterpillars and eggs, which means it doesn't predate on the Vespex poison used to control other wasp species.

Ward began her monitoring a decade ago for the Royal Society. When the research ended, she and her husband continued collecting data for the Monarch Butterfly New Zealand Trust. They're the only people in the country doing this kind of longitudinal study.

In Upper Hutt, Dr Mary Hayek-Williams has been studying Ward's numbers, which she says represents the best data available in the country.

Ward's data shows a "steep diminishment" of butterflies in the summer of 2014-2015: an overall decline of two thirds. Monarch numbers dropped 74 per cent, while the yellow admiral declined by 84 per cent.

While the numbers seem bleak, there is some hope, Hayek-Williams said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Safe from harm in Ward's caterpillar castle, monarchs emerge from the chrysalides after about two weeks, depending on the temperature.

"Populations seem to be slowly recovering from whatever happened in 2014-2015. They're nowhere near what they were, but they're coming back up slowly."

However, we need to remember that butterflies aren't the only invertebrates under threat, Hayek-Williams said.

"There are other insects to take care of as well."

The scientist outlined a few things we can do to help tiny creatures thrive.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Concerned about the demise of monarch butterflies, people around Nelson are harbouring caterpillars in safe havens on their properties.

"Ditch the pesticides in your garden, talk to council about leaving verges unmowed, and don't mow your lawn to within an inch of its life. And kill all the wasps you see."

In her own garden, Hayek-Williams has mowed a path for her small daughter. The rest is left to grow wild, allowing clover and trefoil to flourish.

"We have got to stop thinking nature needs to be tidy."

A former astronomer and astrophysicist, Hayek-Williams is now a stay-at-home mum, lending her expertise to the Monarch Trust.

"The insectageddon is more important than the stars right now. The stars will still be there when this is done."

In a corner of their small garden, Ward and her partner Tony Staufer harbour monarch caterpillars in a "caterpillar castle". They're part of a growing number of people around Nelson determined to preserve the beloved butterfly by transferring caterpillar eggs from swan plants to safe havens.

"We love monarchs because they're so beautiful," Ward said.

"They're big, they don't mind people, they're easy to handle. They're a good way to teach children about metamorphosis."

For Ward, summers aren't the same without monarch butterflies.

"When I was a child there would have been 20 monarchs flying around the garden, now you're lucky if you see one," Ward said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Margaret Sinclair tries not to look too hard for caterpillar eggs: she can't save them all. But the Nelson woman has hatched 300 butterflies in her large caterpillar haven.

Caterpillar castles like hers are critical, she said.

"If people weren't doing this the monarch would cease to exist. There's no way of controlling the paper wasp at the moment."

Victoria University insect ecologist Professor Phil Lester said the paper wasp has demonstrated a "real preference for Lepidoptera," particularly in the Nelson region where the insect had gained a firm footing.

​"The Polistes wasp is a voracious predator of all sorts of different butterflies and moths; they do a number on caterpillars, but they eat a whole lot of other things as well."

While scientists are working hard to develop a poison for Polistes dominula, currently, our best control is using fly spray and destroying nests, Lester said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Margaret Sinclair tries to kill as many paper wasps as she can find in her garden.

Margaret Sinclair picks up the can of Blitzem that sits beside her spacious caterpillar castle.

"This is the best way to get rid of the wasps," she said. She's noticed the rise in the number of wasps, and sprays them whenever she can, although it's difficult as they like to nest in the eaves of the roof.

Sinclair has watched wasps make off with large caterpillars.

"They like fleshy things."

Sinclair and her husband Bill began keeping caterpillars on their kitchen table five years ago.

Watching the process of metamorphosis was fascinating, but the small creatures outgrew their perch.

"They make a whole lot of mess," Sinclair said.

So Bill, a mechanical engineer, constructed a spacious cabinet on a garden terrace outside their Nelson home. Inside, plastic pipes have been repurposed to irrigate the swan plant cuttings that feed the monarch caterpillars.

A nearby bed where potatoes once grew has been given over to swan plants. Beneath some of the leaves you can see tiny eggs: monarchs lay up to 500 eggs over five weeks, but few make it to maturity.

"I try not to see the eggs, you can't save all of them."

But they've saved a fair whack: more than 300 monarchs have hatched in their caterpillar house, Sinclair estimated.

"In New Zealand we don't really have many butterflies, so it's nice to have monarchs."

The Monarch Trust is looking for people all over the country to help them in their butterfly monitoring efforts. If you'd like to get involved email trust@monarch.org.nz.

