'Monster' wasp nest spotted by school boy, dug out by exterminators

Edward Trolove with the now dead wasp nest he discovered on a bank next to the Cable Bay Rd near Nelson.

After spotting a huge wasp nest on the side of the road, Edward Trolove​ was able to take piece of it to school to show his classmates.

Thanks to Trolove’s sharp eye, the “monster” nest along with thousands of wasps was removed on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old Hira School student was heading to Cable Bay for a swim with his dad last week when he thought he saw a bee swarm on the side of the road.

Trolove said he was nagging his dad Richard​ to stop and have a look on their way home from the beach.

READ MORE:

* Farewell Spit cottage gets new lease of life as conservation base

* One-man army clears wasps from 100 hectares of Torlesse Range



“We saw it was this massive wasp nest swarming in wasps,” Edward said.

They posted a picture of the nest on social media, where it was noticed by wasp exterminators Jan and Robert Fryer​ from FuturEcology.

Edward Trolove with the now dead wasp nest he discovered on a bank next to the Cable Bay Rd near Nelson.

It took almost a week for the Fryers to completely kill the nest, before digging it out with Edward present on Wednesday morning.

Due to its scale and complexity, Robert said it took five visits to reduce the number of wasps before they could even get close to it.

It was two or three times bigger than any other wasp nest they had dealt with.

“It took quite a lot to knock it down to the point that we could actually work on it,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Robert Fryer removes a large wasp nest after it was discovered on a bank next to the Cable Bay Rd near Nelson.

“On the third visit, the nest was still alive inside because you could hear it humming.”

Fryer said it was likely the nest started out in the void of a bank on the roadside and grew to the point it was enveloping vegetation.

He estimated it was home to hundreds of thousands of wasps and was around 10 years old.

“It’s quite neat to see, they are very industrious creatures.”

To kill the nest, the Fryers spray a fine permethrin insecticide dust into each entrance, which is carried further in on the wasps’ feet, killing those inside.

“Dealing with any wasp nest is risky, we’ve been doing it for quite some time now, and we are very careful about how we approach them,” he said.

The remains of the nest had been loaded onto the back of the couple's ute and was likely destined to become compost.

Robert Fryer removes a large wasp nest after it was discovered on a bank next to the Cable Bay Rd near Nelson.

“There’s not much call for second hand wasp nests. It is quite a curiosity but the smell of decay is not very pleasant.”

He said Trolove was a cool kid who did well spotting the nest.

“Full marks to Edward and his family for being public-spirited and passing that information on."

Fryer said it was possible that nests of this size were “lurking anywhere”.

He encouraged people to get involved with the Wasp Wipeout project as using Vespex was the answer to dealing with wasps and killing nests.

“It will kill nests like this safely rather than having to deal with it this way.”