Wasp baiting brings back the sound of birdsong in Nelson Lakes

A wasp devouring bait. Wasps “go crazy” for the stuff, Department of Conservation Nelson Lakes District senior ranger Melissa Griffin says.

Eight days of wasp baiting in the Nelson Lakes have brought the sounds of birdsong back to forefront in the forest, says a Department of Conservation senior ranger.

About 40 people filled more than 2000 bait stations in the Nelson Lakes National Park, St Arnaud village and campground and short walk areas at the beginning of the month, with the bait being retrieved on February 16 and 17.

The baiting was done by DOC staff, Friends of Rotoiti, and Mountainbike Trails Trust volunteers.

Wasp control began in the mid-1990s at the Nelson Lakes, though the techniques have evolved and changed since then and the area treated had grown.

Department of Conservation Nelson Lakes District senior ranger Melissa Griffin said in the period before the bait laying the forest “just starts humming with wasps”.

”After the baiting happens, that’s gone, and you can hear the birds again, you can hear the cicadas,” she said.

”It’s really noticeable, and really satisfying.”

In 2016 Stuff joined forces with DOC and the Tasman Environmental Trust to target Vespula wasps, one of New Zealand's most destructive pests wreaking havoc in the top of the South's three national parks.

Griffin said the common misconception about the campaign was they were trying to eradicate wasps – but the idea was to control the wasps so the native fauna had a chance to flourish.

When the wasp population got really high, they “stripped out” the honeydew from the forest, Griffin explained.

Following the baiting, both wasp nests and honeydew were monitored.

You could see the effects quickly, with the food source for bellbirds, tūī, kākā, invertebrates, geckos and skinks quickly returning to the trees just a week after the operation, she said.

When it comes to wiping out wasps, timing is everything.

There was a very specific phase in the wasps’ lifecycle when they could be targetted, Griffin said, and that was when they started eating protein in mid-to-late summer.

“The baits that we use have a toxin added to a protein bait, and that’s so other insects like honeybees are not attracted to it. It’s very attractive to wasps when they’re in their protein-feeding phase.

“So we put it out, they go crazy for it, and they take it back to the nest and they kill their whole nest. It works very efficiently.”

