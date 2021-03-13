Wasp Wipeout: Effort to eradicate pests begins on Auckland's Motutapu Island

Since the arrival of wasps to the country after World War I, the insects have caused a growing problem which now costs New Zealand’s economy an estimated $130 million a year.

The Wasp Wipeout is a campaign that started in 2016 in Nelson targetting New Zealand’s most abundant and invasive pests.

And with an increase in complaints, work has begun this week to eradicate the insects from Motutapu Island in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf.

“After a few postponements due to Covid, we can finally begin in Motutapu,” said Abhi Manikantan of Conservation Volunteers of New Zealand.

The Department of Conservation said it received a “significant amount of complaints” about the wasps in the area.

“We have started getting complaints all across Auckland recently,” said Manikantan.

Rangitoto Island, Motutapu Island and Motuihe Island are wasp hotspots in the Auckland region, along with the Waitākere Ranges.

Wasps are invasive pests that are endangering New Zealand’s biodiversity as they compete for native bird food and attack lizards.

Manikantan said that wasps also attack “chicklets because they can’t fly and have liquid on them when they are born”.

In a volunteering trip, Conservation Volunteers of New Zealand and multinational company Accenture have set up over 120 bait stations across the island in an attempt to eradicate the pests.

Throughout Motutapu, volunteers and Conservation volunteers set up bait stations every 50 metres in hopes worker wasps would bring it back to nest to infiltrate.

During volunteering trips, tuna was placed out across tracks to check if they are on a protein diet that is the base of the bait, Vespex, which is left out for seven days.

“One worker wasp take the bait, thinking it is protein, goes back to the nest, infests the whole nest and all the wasps die together,” Manikantan said.

Manikantan said that the wasps won’t go away immediately and they “will have to keep coming back”.

“Going once is not enough.”

The campaign aims to last until 2025, by which point it hopes to have eradicated the wasps.

Wasp Wipeout campaigns run during the summer as worker wasps have a lifespan of 22 days and queen wasps hibernate during winter.

Every year, wasps injure 1300 people in New Zealand while every 20 years the pests have killed 12 people.

A single wasp nest can produce thousands of queens and thousands of workers.

The campaign aims to eradicate the German wasp (vespula germanica) and the common wasp (V. vulgaris).

The Auckland campaign is the second stop in the North Island after Wellington last year.