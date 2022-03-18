Attempts to curb abundant wasp population with traps on Rangitoto Island
The wasp population on Rangitoto is abundant, according to experts, and poison traps are needed to curb growth over warmer months before they have a long-lasting impact on native bird populations.
The common and German wasps that are all over the island reach their peak population size over spring and summer, causing a danger to visitors and wildlife alike.
Volunteer-led poison trap setting, through the Wasp Wipeout Programme, is being used to stop the populations getting out of control, especially around visitor areas.
Conservation Volunteer New Zealand (CVNZ) spokesman Joe Murphy said the wasp populations took a toll on native birds – as they both competed for the same food source.
Wasps take insects, filled with protein, back to their hive for larvae to feed on, providing nutrients for the whole colony.
“There are parts of the country where there is a massive population of wasps around and as such, there are no birds – the biomass of wasps is enormous in comparison to birds.
Roughly 60 traps were set on Friday, as a group of volunteers headed around the island and set up little yellow letterbox contraptions, which housed the poison.
Vespex is a protein based poison which the drone wasps take back to the nest and break down and feed to the rest of the colony – allowing the poison to have a much greater effect.
Traps are drilled into trees at head height, 50 metres apart, along the walking tracks around the island.
Wasp populations work in a cycle – falling off in winter and then growing in size over spring and summer.
It’s because of this that eradicating them completely on Rangitoto would not be likely without new technology, Department of Conservation senior biodiversity ranger David Wilson said.
New wasp colonies establish themselves in the spring, so wasp control doesn’t have a permanent effect.
German and common wasps form large nests, usually in the ground or in tree hollows, are very aggressive and can attack in packs.
“Wasp stings are painful and for some people can cause severe, even life-threatening allergic reactions.”
“To avoid being stung, watch out for nests (usually holes in the ground) and don’t approach them closely or linger in their vicinity.”
Nests close to the track should be reported to DoC rangers so that they can be destroyed, he said.
