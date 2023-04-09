'Game changer' wasp control insects on verge of release

Kūmānu Environmental senior ranger John Whibley and ranger Louis Pierson place Vespex wasp bait stations along the Cable Bay Walkway near Nelson.

The constant buzzing heard in the beech forests of the Nelson Lakes could one day be a thing of the past if a soon-to-be-implemented wasp biocontrol programme is successful.

Two species of Vespula wasp – the common and German wasps – dominate Tasman’s beech forests which have some of the highest concentrations of wasps in the world.

They thrive on the honeydew produced by the native beech scale insect which deprives other native birds and insects of this great source of energy.

“The whole system's really quite out of whack, unfortunately,” Tasman District Council biosecurity officer Lindsay Barber said. “There’s no benefit to anybody having wasps in our country.”

Vespex poison has been used in the past to control wasp populations, but the poison is only effective within small areas.

In search of a large-scale solution, council lodged an application to the Environmental Protection Agency to allow the release of two new insects to reduce the local wasp population. The application was approved two years ago.

Supplied Volucella inanis, a hoverfly that will used for biological control of wasps.

“It’s been quite a long time coming, this project’s probably been ticking along for near ten years to reach this point,” said Paul Sheldon, council’s biosecurity special project analyst. “This is potentially a game changer in terms of [wasp] control.”

A hoverfly, Volucella inanis, and the wasp nest beetle, Metoecus paradoxus, both infiltrate the nests of common and German wasps to parasitise the grubs, decimating the wasp populations.

These new insects are not expected to impact other species of insects.

“These things have undergone absolutely rigorous testing, and they are host-specific to Vespula wasps,” Barber said. “So, they’re not going to suddenly decide that they’re going to like wētā or spiders.”

Supplied Metoecus paradoxus, a beetle that will be used to infiltrate the nests of vespula wasps.

However, he warned that biocontrol is “a fickle game,” highlighting the cases of sawflies which were introduced to help deal with old man’s beard and largely failed to establish, and of flea beetles which have successfully countered ragwort.

“We’re pretty hopeful that they’re going to establish properly,” Sheldon said. “But you don’t know until you do it.”

Biocontrol agents never fully wipe out the species they work against, so wasps won’t be eradicated completely by these two new insects.

“We hope that it will have a really noticeable knockdown, but it will likely take a long time for the biocontrol agents to spread between the nests,” added Guinevere Coleman, council’s team leader for biosecurity and biodiversity.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff A vespula wasp in the Nelson Lakes National Park.

Another species of wasp, Sphecophaga vesparum vesparum, which has previously been approved for release and also parasitises vespula wasp nests, will be re-released as part of the programme after an earlier failed attempt to introduce the species in the late 1980s.

The biocontrol agents are hoped to be released this April in three locations across Te Tauihu: Howard Valley in the Nelson Lakes, near Tata Beach in Golden Bay, and the Ronga Valley in Marlborough.

Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research has been overseeing the application and preparation of the two biocontrol agents under the project lead Dr Bob Brown.

Te Waipounamu iwi, the Department of Conservation, local councils, Federated Farmers, Forest and Bird, and other organisations have been consulted with during the application process.