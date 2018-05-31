Why are dolls scary?

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF She could be the doll that comes to life in a horror movie.

A pouting redhead in a puffed-sleeved pale mint dress is propped on the top of a display. Her face is almost the same colour as her dress. Her eyes - along with hundreds of others - follow you around the room.

She looks like the sort of doll from horror flicks - you know, where a young girl gets a porcelain doll and the doll comes to life and kills people.

On a quiet Sunday for news, the Hamilton Crafts, Doll and Bear Extravaganza got a visit.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Dolls preserve history in a way few other things can, collector Karen Staniland says.

But it's hard to like dolls.

It's hard to like their vacant, glassy-eyed stares.

It's hard to like those chubby cheeks smeared with garish pink against their white ceramic faces.

There's a reason for the spooky feeling. It's called the uncanny valley.

The term refers to a feeling of horror or unease when faced with something almost, but not quite, human.

Some researchers say the lifeless, slightly inhuman faces of avatars, robots and porcelain dolls remind us of death.

They all elicit unease - or downright terror.

There are tables full of teddy bears and crafts at the Hamilton show, but it's hard to look away from the frilly dolls clustered on table tops.

They're not all unsettling. Some are sweet-faced and smiley in a non-serial killer way.

Others send you into a cold sweat.

But collectors don't react well when you say things like, "She looks like she wants to kill me."

"No, no - she's lovely," the collector insists.

It's the "Chucky effect", another collector says.

"I bet you don't like clowns, either."

But not everyone is victim to the uncanny valley.

Karen Staniland has always loved dolls.

When she was a girl, her mum sold all but two of her dolls in an auction. Once she had a bit of spare cash, Staniland began collecting them to make up for those she'd lost.

She's not sure exactly where doll fear comes from, but as technology becomes more realistic, the more unrealistic looking dolls might seem scarier, Staniland said.

"It's probably making a lot of kids - little kids, particularly - terribly scared.

"I had a child come and she went down and had a look at my doll room and came tearing up the stairs. There're two many eyes, you see."

Now she asks mothers how their children react to dolls before letting them venture into her doll room.

Dolls are important and increasingly misunderstood, Staniland says.

With few doll-making tutors and not enough young people interested in old-fashioned dolls, the making and repairing of them is a dying art.

Now, cheap mass-produced Bratz and Barbie dolls are the norm, Staniland says.

"If you go to an antique auction and there are dolls there, they go for next to nothing.

"It's quite sad."

Dolls preserve history like few other things can. Each provides a snapshot of the culture and society of the time in which it was made.

Those made during World War II are made from the same rationed fabric as people's clothes.

The delicately stitched lace dresses made in the 1800s would have taken days.

"A lot of it would have been done by candlelight, because they didn't have lights."

Even the ventriloquist-like dolls with wide, skewed eyes remind some of their childhood, Staniland said.

"Somebody will buy them."

