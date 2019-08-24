Auckland boy with severe anxiety disorder sells artwork to pay for therapy dog

A young boy struggling with a number of disorders, including anxiety and autism, is selling his art to help pay for his own therapy dog.

Eight-year-old Boston Stubbs, from Kaukapakapa, was born at just 26 weeks with a brain bleed and has endured seven operations in his young life.

He has autism, attention deficit disorder, audio processing disorder, anxiety, developmental co-ordination disorder and dyslexia.

Boston's family have said he has been facing an "overwhelming and lonely experience" since starting school.

READ MORE:

* Pets pay visit to rest home

* Samoyed helps grieving families

* Natalie uses experience with anxiety to help

The Stubbs family hopes a therapy dog will relieve Boston's severe anxiety along with many other symptoms he struggles with on a day-to-day basis.

Reuters Labradoodles are a hypo-allergenic dog breed, making them an ideal pet for anyone who suffers from allergies or asthma (file photo).

A labradoodle therapy dog would put the family $11,000 out of pocket. Boston's mother Ellana Stubbs – who gave up her career to care for Boston when he was born – said money was already "tight" due to the specialist care Boston needs including occupational therapy, extra tuition and a paediatric psychologist.

"We're confident the companionship of a therapy dog will help ease Boston's anxiety and may reduce the need for other forms of therapy," Stubbs said.

"For a while, seeing his conditions get more severe, we've been trying to think of different ways to help him. Boston loves animals, they help calm him down a lot."

MAZDA FOUNDATION/SUPPLIED Boston, who loves cars, has been selling his drawings on Trade Me to raise funds for a therapy dog.

Labradoodles are often used as therapy dogs, Stubbs said, due to their intelligent and trainable nature.

Their coats are also hypo-allergenic making them ideal for those with allergies or asthma.

Therapy dogs are trained to provide affection, comfort, support and love for children and adults with a physical or emotional disability.

They are often used by people with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy or brain injuries.

To help fund his new companion, Boston has got creative, making artwork to sell on Trade Me.

Stubbs said Boston had always loved sketching, especially pictures of cars, and a month or so ago had sold one of his pieces on Trade Me in a charity auction.

A Givealittle page has also been set up to help the family reach their goal.

To help the family get Boston his therapy dog, the Mazda Foundation also put $4000 towards the cost in the 2019 round of the foundation's grants.