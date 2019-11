Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall at the Mt Roskill War Memorial Park.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have kicked off their week-long tour of New Zealand in Auckland.

Their royal highnesses began the day by laying a wreath at the Mount Roskill War Memorial Park in honour of fallen Niuean soldiers.

Here are some of the best images from the royal couple's day in Auckland. More will be added as they come in.

Chris Jackson Representatives of the Niue Aotearoa Community wait for the arrival of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Chris Jackson The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are on an 8-day tour of New Zealand.

Chris Jackson Prince Charles speaking with representatives of the Niue Aotearoa Community.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Prince of Wales laid a wreath in memory of fallen Niuean soldiers.

Chris Jackson Prince Charles greets attendees at the ceremony.

Chris Jackson Prince Charles greeting more members of the public.