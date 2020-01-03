From Maxine to Max: Gender role play is fun and inclusive but hours of work

Shock and awe is the only way to describe my reaction to the face that stared back at me after my transformation.

I've always been curious about how it would feel living from the male perspective.

So you can imagine my excitement when I heard that dressing in drag isn't just from men transforming into queens. I could be a king if I wanted to.

If drag queens are a minority group, drag kings are a minority within a minority, but I managed to find one in Palmerston North.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Jacobs meets her drag king persona Jae Yook.

By day, Alessia Morel, 21, studies veterinary technology while working at Massey University as a research technician for PhD students.

But by night – under a thick layer of foundation and contour – she transforms into Aiden Terri Aki, a gruff, classic farmer, performing to crowds in Wellington and "wherever else will have me".

It was her pole fitness teacher turned drag mother Molly Mustard that introduced her to the world of drag.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Mustering their masculinity, drag king Alessia Morel and Stuff reporter Maxine Jacobs.

After gifting Morel her first makeup set in early 2019 – which she still has – Mustard taught her the basics and introduced her to other kings, such as Hugo Grrrl, who have helped her develop her craft.

"Ever since then I've been doing The Little Boy's Room [A Drag King Cabaret] and practicing my make up. I'm still quite a newbie," Morel said.

Although she enjoys every minute of her drag life, Morel is careful who she shares her passion with. You never know how they'll react.

"A stereotype you might get is if you're a drag king you must be a butch lesbian or trans because you're obviously wanting to be a man.

"But I don't want to be a man. I want to play the character and I want to give people a show that's enjoyable."

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Stuff reporter Maxine Jacobs unleashes her inner 'Max' after letting drag king exponent Alessia Morel loose on her.

At first her mother didn't understand, but once she saw the pictures it was a different story.

"With people who aren't quite so familiar with it they're sort of like, 'Oh, why would you do that?', but it's because it's fun, it's art, it's performance," Morel said.

It's the makeup, the costume and the character you're portraying that forms the skill needed to sell your performance.

But mostly, it's your mindset.

There's a moment when a performer switches from who they were into their new persona, Morel said, as she "beat" my face, blending red and brown contour tones together.

She promised to "find that little boy" inside me – and she found it. But that little boy was my older brother, Isaac. A spitting image, my mother said.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF 'Max' turns out to be the spitting image of Jacobs' older brother.

The final product of Morel's efforts was drag king Jae Yook, pronounced Jay Yuck, keeping with the condiment tradition started by Molly Mustard.

He's your typical townie, loves a Tui, but prefers a long white. Will try to snake your girl when you're not looking and refuses to cut his hair cause he's a free spirit.

Morel taught me that drag is inclusive, full of skilled performers and takes at least a few hours to transform from a queen to a king.

"There's no type of person that does drag," Morel said. "If you want to do drag, you can do drag. It's fun. Just do it, or just give it a go. If you've got passion, do it."