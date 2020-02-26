Self-taught Lower Hutt artist wins prestigious $20,000 portraiture award

Sacha Lees, winner of the 2020 Adam Portraiture Award focuses on herself, filling in the outline in her self portrait.

A self-taught Lower Hutt artist has won the prestigious Adam Portraiture Award, taking home a cash prize of $20,000.

Sacha Lees, who specialises in the fantastic genre, impressed judges with her self portrait titled "sometimes an outline coloured in".

The artwork was a comment on the intensity of modern life and how she often felt pulled in many directions as an artist and mother of two, she said.

Lees' concept, choice of colours and technique saw the painting beat a record 373 entries to take the top prize in the competition which celebrates New Zealanders and portraiture.

READ MORE:

* Former Christchurch Art Gallery director to receive honorary doctorate for contribution to arts

* Gifted young artist receives fine accolade

* Wellington art galleries out of action this summer

Ross Giblin Lower Hutt artist Sacha Lees is a self-taught painter.

"It is a fantastic prize to win and to be acknowledged for my work," Lees said.

The concept for the painting came to her during a "quiet moment" in her busy life as a fulltime artist and mum to Lupita​,11, and Nicora​, 8.

Ross Giblin Sacha Lees,won the Adam Portraiture Award with her self portrait titled "sometimes an outline coloured in".

And it was a concept that moved the judges.

"It was a work we kept coming back to," said judge Dr Linda Tyler art historian academic and curator at Auckland University.

Tyler worked with fellow judge Karen Quinlan​, the director of the National Portrait Gallery of Australia, to choose the winners for the biennial award which is sponsored by The Adam Foundation.

Lees plans to use the money for training, either in New Zealand or abroad, she said.

Ross Giblin Vivienne Still came second in the Adam Portraiture Award with her painting 'engage'.

Runner-up Foxton artist Vivenne Still's "striking" painting of a woman on the Wellington waterfront was also a favourite with judges.

"We just love it ... she really showed her skill," Tyler said.

Still was an Adam Portraiture Award finalist in 2012 - the same year her daughter Alexis tragically died, aged 19, in the Carterton air balloon tragedy.

Ross Giblin Vivienne Still plans to use her prize money to set herself up with a website and paints

"I have just started painting again," she explained. "Now that I have started I won't be stopping."

Still described her style as contemporary photographic and said she wanted to capture the essence of a person in her work.

She plans to spend the $2500 prize on paints and setting up a website and social media sites for her work.

The Adam Portraiture Award exhibition will run at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakata in Shed 11 on Wellington's waterfront from February 27 to May 22 before it begins a nation-wide tour.

Most artworks will be for sale while the New Zealand Portrait Gallery will acquire the winning work.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Chris Parkin - founder of the awards

















