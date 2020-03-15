Manawatu poet auctions off her depression on Trade Me

Manawatū poet Paula Harris has crafted an ode to her struggles with mental illness disguised as tongue-in-check Trade Me listing auctioning off her depression.

Available immediately, one well used case of depression, no longer required. Depression is 30 years old, but currently still working well... one not-so-careful lady owner.

That's just part of the sales pitch on the unusual, tongue-in-cheek, Trade Me listing posted by Manawatū poet Paula Harris this week.

Harris has tried pretty much everything to manage her depression over the year, from exercise and mindfulness exercises to psychiatry and antidepressants. But it's always there, making life difficult. She liked imagining it was something someone could take off her hands, and that they'd even pay for the privilege.

And with more than 14,000 views, 20 comments, and counting, Harris was pleased the concept has struck a chord with people,some of whom may even see some of their own experience in it, she said.

Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester said the auction site had seen some unusual listings over the years, but this was the first time any of the staff has seen someone selling an emotion or mental illness.

The listing included a certificate of ownership, some tissues, a comfort food recipe for chocolate brownies and a DVD of Schindler's List.

The DVD was included as a booster and companion for the depression, because it was impossible to watch that movie without feeling at least a little down and misery loves company, Harris said.

But even with an Oscar-winning film in the package, she didn't think anyone actually bid on it - or that the bidding would reach $100 three days before the auction closed.

The money was never really the point. It started as poem called Trade Me Listing #xxxxxxxx Harris wrote for a class she took through Victoria University three years ago.

SUPPLIED Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester says the auction site has seen some unusual listings over the years, but never anything like poet Paula Harris' add offering her depression for sale.

She'd always thought about actually putting it on the auction website, so it'd have a real listing number. She didn't want to make one up in case she accidently hit upon the number of an actual listing for something that'd be inappropriate to link to depression.

"And there was one guy in the class who was so shocked by the idea of selling your depression. He was like why would you do that to someone.

"It actually made me reluctant to actually do it for a long time, because of how people might react."

Those are kind of details depression likes to latch on to, and blow up into a big deal in your head. It's one of the aspects of the mental illness that makes even little things hard, and the big things insurmountable.

Harris said it was a relief to finally make the listing, and finish the poem how she'd envisioned; it was one less thing for her depression to hold over her.

"Depression likes to remind you of your failings, endlessly. It was like 'you're so useless you can't even make a simple listing, to even pretend to get rid of me."

Harris said she'd always liked the idea of hiding poetry where people won't expect to see it.

"It's something people can accidently stumble upon, and can easily flick a link to a friend to share it if they enjoy it or to say 'this is what I'm feeling'."