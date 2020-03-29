Coronavirus: Spin bikes dropped to homes before lockdown helps people keep spinning

Get2it Fitness Studio owner Tracy Scott has distributed spin bikes from her studio out to clients so classes can continue during lockdown.

The quick thinking of a Blenheim personal trainer has set up her clients to join spin classes from home during the nationwide lockdown.

Personal trainer Tracy Scott who owns Get2it Fitness Studio in Blenheim, invited her clients to pick up spin bikes from the studio on Monday afternoon, as New Zealand prepared to a shutdown for four weeks.

At 6am on Wednesday morning Scott was leading 20 home-bound fitness fanatics through their first spin class in isolation.

SUPPLIED Tracy Scott's clients joining a spin class from home.

It had grown beyond her original clientele, with some who already owned spin bikes getting wind of the class and asking to join.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: 'Nervous for the country, nervous for our little town'

* Coronavirus: Hospital postpones all non-urgent procedures in Marlborough

"For me, exercise is such a crucial thing for mental health and I worry a lot about people going through this Covid-19 lockdown and not being able to move their bodies," Scott said.

123RF Group spin classes are not an option under the lockdown laws.

"I just thought I needed to find a way to be able to get out to people."

At 11.59pm on Wednesday New Zealand moved to coronavirus alert level-4, requiring all non-essential businesses to close for four weeks and residents to be in isolation in their homes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the country the simplest thing New Zealanders could do to stop the spread of the virus was to stay at home.

KATHRYN GEORGE, AARON WOOD/STUFF Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

This meant gyms and public facilities like pools would be closed for at least four weeks.

Scott was running the classes using application Zoom, with the first isolation spin session a success.

"It was an opportunity for people to exercise but we were also all communicating with each other as well.

SUPPLIED Spin bikes loaded on the back of a ute on Monday to be taken out to homes.

"It was that way of being able to get out into the world, without getting out into the world."

They finished the class and everyone was on a "real high", she said.

"Some people had their bikes outside and were showing pictures of their morning, and the sun.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Market St in Blenheim was empty on day one of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"It just set everybody up for a really good start to the day, for the first day in the deep of the isolation."

From this week, Scott planned to add other exercise classes to the mix.

"I'm trying to keep my clients lives as normal as possible with their exercise routines."

She suggested people find ways to introduce normality into their lockdown lives.

Scott had also organised "Friday night drinks" with friends via an online platform where they would catch up over a platter of food, each within their own home.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.