Kate and William leave London following Britain's strict new coronavirus measures

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have left London with their three children to hunker down at their country home, Amner Hall in Norfolk, for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, the Daily Mail reports.

Prince William and Kate usually reside at their official residence at Kensington Palace in London with Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one.

Last Thursday, Prince William and Kate visited medical workers on the front line of the coronavirus fight, at the London Ambulance Service 111 Control Room, and thanked the staff for their work.

George and Charlotte's school, Thomas's Battersea, has closed its doors, transitioning to remote learning, leaving the Duke and Duchess to homeschool their children along with the rest of the population.

With Britain now in lockdown to slow the spread of the highly infectious virus COVID-19, many senior royals have chosen to self-isolate. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has implemented strict new measures in response to the pandemic, issuing a stay-at-home order to citizens.

Kate and William lived at Amner Hall soon after their marriage right until 2017 and now spend most of their children's school breaks there. Amner Hall includes expansive grounds with plenty of room for the children to run around and play.

The Queen and Prince Philip have self-isolated at Windsor Castle, Prince Charles and Camilla are staying at Birkhall in the Scottish Highlands and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to their friend's mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada, where Archie remained as they completed their official duties as senior royals following their resignation as working members of the Royal Family.

Britain has posted its biggest daily rise in deaths caused by coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases increased rapidly.

The death toll across the UK rose by 87 on Tuesday to 422 as of 9am local time, a 26 per cent increase on the previous day, the health ministry said in a statement.

Confirmed cases rose to 8077 from 6650, a 21 per cent rise that followed a couple of days in which the rate of increase appeared to have tailed off somewhat.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no longer meet family or friends, Johnson said in a televised address to the nation.

This story first appeared on 9Honey and is republished with permission.