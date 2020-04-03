Dancing, yoga, boot camp and boxing: Exercising online through lockdown

Lauren Stafford, left, leads a Mash-It-Up Dance Fitness class. Since the lockdown, she has taken the classes online, dancing from her lounge and sharing it with others.

After the country went into lockdown, dance instructor Lauren Stafford decided she would film herself dancing in the lounge and share it on Facebook.

The Nelson woman had previously been holding Mash-It-Up Dance Fitness classes twice a week and said there had been a huge interest from people wanting to join online and dance from their own homes.

"It takes a lot of courage to come to a dance class, it has that stigma but doing it online kind of took the pressure off."

People didn't have to turn their webcam on, they could dance in their pyjamas and there was no judgement.

Stafford is one of many Nelsonians helping others to connect and keep fit through exercising online during lockdown.

Mash-It-Up Dance Fitness Lauren Stafford said the dance classes were "a mish mash of everything", hence the name Mash-It-Up. "A little bit of latino, a little bit of hip hop and jazz and we mash all the styles together."

"It's a mish-mash of everything, that's why we call it Mash-It-Up.

"We are now dancing four times a week ... we are all different shapes and sizes and we are all different abilities.

"We really focus on mental health. It doesn't matter if you get it right, it's just about coming and having fun."

Not only was it a good way to release endorphins, but Stafford said research showed dancing in a group helped people feel connected.

Nelson GP's spokesman Dr Graham Loveridge said remaining healthy over the next four weeks of lockdown, and possibly longer, would be a "real challenge" for everyone.

Martin de Ruyter Nelson GP Dr Graham Loveridge said it was important people had an exercise routine to see them through the lockdown.

"I'd encourage people to get disciplined about it now, make a programme to exercise several times a week and try stick to it.

"Not only is it good for body, but it is absolutely critical for your headspace."

Personal trainer and nutrition coach Ash Cowper was running a boot camp at Tahunanui Beach and has switched to taking the sessions online. The women she trained wanted to stay connected and accountable to their fitness goals.

Since creating the Habit Co Nutrition Facebook group, a number of others had joined to take part in the fitness classes.

Ash Cowper Personal trainer and nutrition coach Ash Cowper created a Facebook group so the woman she trained could stay accountable to their fitness goals.

Cowper posts daily workouts and shares tips with members around staying healthy.

"People are really starting to look outside the box, finding ways of replicating their same workouts or staying connected with their workout buddies in ways that they never have before and I think that is really amazing."

Victory Boxing's Paul Hampton said in order to keep the gym's diverse whānau in touch with one another, he had encouraged people to film their workouts and send them in to be posted on the Victory Boxing Facebook page "It makes them feel connected and encourages others to work out at home." Since the gym's classes stopped because of lockdown, Hampton had received messages from people saying how much they missed the connection with others.

Alden Williams Victory Boxing Gym founder Paul Hampton said it was important to keep the Victory whānau connected through the lockdown.

Dance and yoga teacher Jane Pascoe had also decided to teach online following the closure of her classes due to the lockdown. Since last week, she has been leading people through yoga and barre sessions from her home.

On Wednesday, she launched a website where people could subscribe to unlimited classes for $20 a month.

Pascoe wanted to foster a sense of community in her classes.

"Hopefully we can all meet up once this is all over and do something in person."