Opinion: A locked-down Easter, a taste of hope

A recent walk along the Wellington waterfront during lockdown contained unexpected joys. And nearing Easter, offered some food for thought.

OPINION: Easter. A new dawn. A resurrection. What perfect timing its arrival; we'll all have some new dawn and hope for the future, pretty please.

This Wellington bubble already has tasted hope. On a gorgeous autumn day, two bubble buddies left home in search of exercise, fresh air and sunshine.

What we got as well as vitamin D, were optimistic signs.

After 2km (don't fear, I've measured it) of swerving like All Black wingers in a bid to preserve two-metre spacing, we reached the Wellington waterfront.

And there was a stingray, skimming along in the very shadow of the Government's Covid-19 war room in the Beehive. And then a second stingray slid by, with a streamlined fish in the role of escort.

As one prone to optimism and reading a lot into nothing, I saw hope in the beauty of nature. Not since childhood have I seen a stingray in the wild, let alone within walking distance of home in a major harbour.

Maybe, just maybe, good things are headed our way, after this pain is gone, I mused. Could Newer Zealand be replenished with magic we never had time to see, or didn't notice we'd missed?

More tūī battering the airwaves, more plump kerurū stretching the powerlines, more kākā out looking for mischief, my daughters inheriting a more empathetic, less polluted world – you will all have your own version of post-coronavirus nirvana.

Now, a bump back to reality. On our walk home through the empty central city, present predicament washed back in and overwhelmed future dreams.

Which of the shuttered businesses we walked past would be back? Who among our friends would lose family members, or jobs?

Less than two weeks into the lockdown, we already knew part of the answer to the second half of that equation, mourning the fate of friends scattered through the Bauer magazine empire, NZME, and Radio Sport.

By the time we got home, a close golf mate had joined the growing list of unemployed. If there is any message to pass on out of that pain, it echoes that of the Prime MInister: be kind. Let's add "be thoughtful" to that.

Some social media postings in the wake of job losses have – either wittingly or unwittingly – been unnecessarily hurtful.

There were comments such as "first world problems", when journalists mourned Bauer walking away from its New Zealand stable. On the day Radio Sport closed, there were those putting the boot into the dead horse.

Journalism – an essential service, note – is used to getting a good kicking, often by those who pay precisely $0 to read its copy. Sometimes it's deserved, and yet timing is everything.

When the seas are calmer, we can take it. At the moment many of us are in icy water without a life jacket, with our ship torpedoed, still trying to file stories to inform readers.

So give us a moment, it's an awkward time. Journalists are just people with the same fears and anxieties as the rest of you, trying to carry out our essential work as all we know crumbles around us.

And so are pharmacists, doctors, supermarket workers, nurses; all in the front line in the battle against the invisible enemy. You know how you're scared? So are they. Abuse helps no one, let alone spitting, or punching.

Let's all be better than that.

Lecture over. I'm off to spot stingrays, listen to tūi chortling, count kererū, and have drinks with the neighbours, a whole conga line of support and smiles. All while physical distancing, of course. Kia kaha.