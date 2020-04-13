From King George V's coronation to a Hawke's Bay home, is Gandhi NZ's oldest teddy?

He's not much to look at, Gandhi the teddy bear.

He's short (a mere 20cm), he's bald, he has no ears. His eyes are a little vacant and there's stuffing coming out of his nose.

But, Gandhi's claim to fame is his staying power.

Current owner Liz Pindar, 78, reckons he may well be the oldest teddy in New Zealand. Though she – and we at Stuff – are more than happy to be corrected.

John Cowpland Liz Pindar, 78, reckons Gandhi may well be the oldest teddy in New Zealand.

Gandhi, also known as "Baby Bear", is so old that he attended the coronation procession of King George V as it passed through Northampton Town, in England, in 1911.

He joined the throngs of waving townsfolk in a pram that also contained Liz's mother, Kathleen, who was one at the time.

"It was a major procession, by all accounts, and my grandmother used to tell me how the bear was waving at the King," Pindar said.

John Cowpland It is fair to say that Gandhi the teddy bear has seen better days. But, then, he is at least 109.

"But of course him being George the Fifth, he wouldn't have waved back."

Gandhi the teddy bear immigrated to Hawke's Bay with Kathleen and her family in 1923. He was passed on to Liz when she was a baby in the late 1940s.

"He was always there," Liz said of Gandhi, who was named by Kathleen because she thought he looked like Mahatma Gandhi.

For the past few years he has resided in a shoe box in Liz's wardrobe. But, like other teddys freshly liberated in the lockdown, he has recently been taken to a prominent site in her Hastings home with a view of the road.

The teddy bear hunt trend has caught on in suburbs in Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin in the first week of lockdown.

The idea is to place a bear in your window for children to spot while walking out with their family. There are now countless bears in windows throughout the country, with one Wellington man even carving one out of a tree stump.