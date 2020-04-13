Sussexes refused request to name plane that fights bushfires Archie

They may have rebranded as Archewell, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned down a touching offer to name a plane used to fight the Australian bush fires after their son Archie, it has emerged.

The large air tanker became a reassuring sight in the skies during the wildfire disaster.

The Australian state of New South Wales made an official request to the couple to name the plane after their 11-month-old son.

The modified Boeing 737, purchased for the state's Rural Fire Service (RFS), worked overtime during the 2019-20 bush fire season that ravaged parts of the country.

Naming it "Archie" was intended to be in recognition of the Duchess's pregnancy being confirmed during the couple's tour of Australia in 2018.

It was hoped that young Archie would one day visit the country and "meet" his namesake.

However, officials were surprised to receive a letter of reply from the Sussexes, who were at the time working members of the Royal family, politely declining the request, according to Australia's Sunday Telegraph paper. It is understood the official rejection letter stated that the reason the couple did not want the air tanker to be named after their son was because he had "not yet entered public life".

TOBY MELVILLE - POOL/GETTY IMAGES Baby Archie, Meghan and Prince Harry in Cape Town, South Africa in 2019.

The Sussexes have been strictly protective of their son's privacy, including by opting out of the traditional photographs on the hospital steps when he was born on May 9 last year, and refusing to say where he had been born until his birth certificate was published days later. They also insisted that his christening should be a private affair and refused to release the names of his godparents.

The couple thanked state officials for the "kind offer", a government source said.

A source close to the Sussexes said: "The Royal family receive many requests similar to this from organisations all over the world, for which they are very honoured and grateful. These requests are dealt with through royal protocol. Archie does not have a royal title, and any formal requests to name items in his honour were declined."

Instead the air tanker was named after Marie Bashir, New South Wales's first female and second longest-serving governor, who said at the time that she was "humbled" by the honour.

The matter came to light after The Daily Telegraph exclusively revealed last week that the couple were calling their new charity Archewell.

They revealed the name came from the Greek word "arche", which they also revealed had been the inspiration for their son's name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Arche is the Greek word meaning "source of action", they explained.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," the Sussexes said in a statement from Los Angeles, following their move there from Canada last month.

The timing of the announcement raised eyebrows, with critics noting that, in the midst of a global pandemic, it seemed inappropriate for the couple to be launching new projects, especially as the Royal family continued to self-isolate in the UK.

BRETT HEMMINGS/GETTY IMAGES The bushfires devastated the Australian state of New South Wales earlier this year.

The Australian state government bought the large air tanker and two fixed-wing aircraft at a cost of 13.4 million pounds in 2018 having previously been forced to borrow planes from Canada and the US.

Able to fly at up to 836kmh while carrying 15,000 litres of water or retardant, the Marie Bashir played a critical role in helping ground crews fight the summer bush fires during her first official deployment.

"She's done so many kilometres, the name Marie Bashir has almost worn off from the smoke and retardant," a firefighter told the Sydney-based Sunday Telegraph.

"She saved countless homes and lives. I'm not sure why we needed permission to name her Archie, but Marie Bashir is a good name."