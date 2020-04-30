Invercargill experiencing a finger lickin' disaster as KFC stores run out of chicken

Both KFC Invercargill South, pictured, and KFC Invercargill Dee St stores have been unable to open because of an unprecedented demand for chicken.

An 'unprecedented demand' has seen Invercargill's two KFC stores unable to open and serve chicken.

Residents will now have to wait for two days before they can delve back into a Colonel's bucket as KFC Invercargill South and KFC Invercargill Dee St were not expected to open again until 10am on Saturday.

A KFC spokesman said "we were unable to open our two Invercargill stores today due to the unprecedented demand for our chicken."

"We are planning to safely open these two stores on Saturday at 1pm," the spokesman said.

KFC stores started to reopened nationwide in a ''phased approach'' on Tuesday after a month hiatus because of the Government's Covid-19 Alert Level Four restrictions.

The Invercargill stores were planning to be open on Thursday but that was unable to happen.

Under Alert Level Three takeaways shops were able to operate with contactless services.

Last week, KFC operator Restaurant Brands Group chief executive Russel Creedy said “we appreciate there will be high demand when we reopen for delivery and drive thru, but first I must have total confidence the wellbeing of our staff and our customers can be assured.”

“Having this phased approach gives us time to make sure, store-by-store, we have the staffand necessary operational guidelines and checks in place to exceed both the government’srequirements and the expectations of our customers,” Creedy said.

Other fast food outlets have also struggled to cope with demand as lock down restriction eased.

Several McDonald stores have reportedly been unable to supply lettuce.

In Christchurch, the city council had to get traffic management involved at two McDonald's restaurants on Tuesday due to the demand.

McDonald's spokesman Simon Kenny said Tuesday was one of their busiest ever days in New Zealand in over 40 years.

"We had a week to work with suppliers and our distribution partner to gear back up and get stock to restaurants to open under Alert Level Three. For some restaurants, the busy opening has meant shortages on certain items.

"Lettuce is one example, where there is a 20-week lead time, and the consequence of the lock down and the initial customer demand means some restaurants may run out temporarily."