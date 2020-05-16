Coronavirus: What we'll keep from lockdown - and what we won't

Kiwis are pulling together during the Covid-19 lockdown.

OPINION: It takes four weeks to form a habit, we’re told every January.

And then the following new year rolls around, and we’re just as lazy, disorganised and sleep-deprived as before.

But we’ve just emerged from seven weeks when we were forced to change our habits, to shift our whole lives.

As the country tumbles joyfully - if cautiously - into alert level 2, here are some of the things we might hang on to from life in lockdown.

Neighbours, everybody needs good neighbours

A couple of nights before lockdown started, our neighbour popped over in the pouring rain, sheltering under a golf umbrella.

“It feels ridiculous that it takes a pandemic for us to start talking to our neighbours,” she said - “but here I am”.

A street Whatsapp group followed, and even our normally cynical flat dug out some paints to join in with the Easter egg hunt.

Luz Zuniga/Stuff Neighbours in Nelson chat over a cup of tea.

It’s the same story across the country: garden fence friendships flourishing, streets decorating for kids’ birthdays, volunteers delivering groceries.

On a practical level, it’s difficult to go back to ignoring your neighbours when you know their names and have overheard their homeschooling battle-of-wills, so hopefully this is one that sticks around.

Working from home

When lockdown looked imminent, home offices were set up at lightning speed: laptops ordered, office chairs lugged home, desks fashioned out of kitchen tables or planks of wood and stacks of boxes.

In the process, and over the subsequent seven weeks, the myths around working from home crumbled. Workers proved they could communicate, be creative and be productive - without being in the office.

123RF Lockdown has proved working from home is possible for many.

That’s not the same for everyone, of course, and some people will be relishing the return to work at alert level two. But it could mean that people who want to work from home - be that because of childcare responsibilities, an illness or disability that makes it more difficult to leave the house every day, social anxiety or just plain preferring working in their pyjamas - are able to do so more easily.

Baking bread

Instagram has been wall-to-wall smug sourdough over the past seven weeks.

Sadly for the people who have no interest in crumb and rise, there’s enough flour sitting in pantries to bake a few loaves yet - Foodstuff sold 1500 extra tonnes of the stuff during lockdown.

But I predict the bread baking boom of 2020 will soon be over, as amateur bakers’ carefully-nurtured sourdough starters become the first casualties to their new-found social lives.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Did you even bake bread if you didn't post it on social media?

Is this the end of the gym?

There’s a brilliant clip of an Italian mayor raging that lockdown has turned his town into a city of marathon runners.

It was true here, too, with joggers taking over newly car-less streets. But will it stick past the “Run 5, donate 5” challenge?

With money tight over the coming months and the internet awash with home workouts, not going to the gym could be a habit to keep from lockdown.

Biking and walking more, bussing less

Never before have so many people gone for a wander around the block, with no other purpose than to get some fresh air and stretch your legs.

We also saw a boom in cycling, with cycling advocates attributing it to people wanting to avoid public transport.

Anxiety could put people off using public transport, despite social distancing measures on-board to keep people safe.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff During lockdown, cyclists and joggers took over the streets.

Keeping up with friends and family overseas

When everyone’s at home all the time, time zones matter less.

When every birthday party happens over Zoom, the only thing stopping you making it to your friend’s 30th in the UK is whether you can be bothered putting lipstick on at 7am.

Lockdown has been the perfect time to catch up with people you haven’t spoken to in a while, but after a few weeks the roster of online family quizzes, games nights and work drinks was almost as draining as a regular social life.

While it would be nice to keep up those connections, it’s inevitable that they will start to slip when daily routines go back to misaligning and birthday parties return to the pub.