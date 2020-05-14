New Zealand's most popular dog is also the 'naughtiest', racking up nearly $1.5m in injury claims

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says you can pat other people's dogs at level 2, but make sure you wash your hands afterwards.

New Zealand's most popular dog is also the one who gets itself into a lot of trouble.

Labradors fight crime as drug detection dogs, help people as guide dogs and therapy dogs, and are also lovable family members.

But in the past year, a pet insurance company said it had received nearly $1.5 million in illness, injury and accident claims involving labradors.

Southern Cross Pet Insurance said it would not come as a surprise to labrador owners that their pet eating things they shouldn't be eating was the reason for most vet visits.

In 2019, the most common claims the insurer received were labradors in beach-related mishaps, and eating clothes, stones and poison.

Accidents at the beach were usually due to swallowing fishhooks, sinkers, seaweed, shells and bait. Injuries also involved fishhooks becoming stuck in paws, tongues and lips.

Many labrador claims involved pets eating rat poison, the insurance company said.

"Others related to swallowing rubber gloves, pieces of broken crockery, toys, tea towels, skewers, cans, plastic, compost and medicines.

"Their fondness for swallowing everything from socks and rat poison to gravel and even fishhooks has seen the labrador named New Zealand’s naughtiest dog breed."

Southern Cross Pet Insurance general manager Anthony McPhail said labradors were playful and sociable.

“However, they are also highly energetic and have big appetites, so they are prone to eating things they shouldn’t and getting into trouble if they are bored.

“New Zealand has one of the world’s highest pet ownership statistics, but insurance rates here are low compared to other pet-loving nations. It leaves a lot of dog owners worse off when something goes wrong."

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff One in eight pure-bred dogs in New Zealand is a Labrador and about 41,000 were currently registered (file photo).

One in eight pure-bred dogs in New Zealand is a labrador and about 41,000 were currently registered —10,000 more than its closest rival, the border collie.

New Zealand Veterinary Association chief veterinary officer Helen Beattie said veterinarians did see labradors coming in with gastrointestinal disorders and bowel obstructions.

“This is due to the dog eating something they shouldn’t, resulting in vomiting and/or diarrhoea, and sometimes surgery,” Beattie said.

“Owners can reduce the chances of this happening by taking preventive measures so their labrador doesn’t get access to items that might seem appealing but are actually unsuitable for eating.

"Labradors are not always good at telling the difference," she said.

“Make sure they have other safe things to play with and occupy their time, enough exercise, plenty of interaction with people and other dogs, and always monitor what they are picking up in their mouths.”