Auckland woman's stroke misdiagnosed as anxiety before man died after similar mistake

Vicky Keen's stroke was misdiagnosed as an anxiety attack by staff at Middlemore Hospital.

A stroke victim was misdiagnosed with anxiety and sent home from hospital after doctors misinterpreted her brain scan, only to be rushed back to the emergency department hours later after having a second stroke.

A neurologist who reviewed Vicky Keen's treatment at south Auckland's Middlemore Hospital later concluded that neurological damage caused by the second stroke could have been prevented if staff had correctly identified abnormalities in he CT scan.

The strokes left her with little coordination in her right hand, and slurred speech. Keen spent six weeks in hospital and had months of physio and speech therapy.

ACC paid her compensation for loss of income while she was off work and approved her claim for a treatment injury. However, she said Middlemore never acknowledge the error.

Keen counts herself lucky. With determination and rehabilitation, she's recovered well and returned to her job caring for children with intellectual disabilities.

However, the 56-year-old mother of three is concerned about other stroke patients being misdiagnosed at Middlemore, after learning of what happened to Edwin Donald Amundsen, who died at the hospital on October 15, 2015, after his stroke was misdiagnosed as a migraine.

According to a recently-released coroner's report, staff caring for Amundsen failed to pick up irregularities in his CT scan results.

Like Keen, he was discharged from hospital before being rushed back by ambulance the next day.

Vicky Keen's stroke was misdiagnosed as an anxiety attack at Middlemore Hospital.

Coroner Katharine Greig said the 57-year-old father-of-three may have survived if he had seen a neurologist and received the correct treatment earlier.

She concluded the problems which led to Amundsen's death were systemic.

Middlemore does not have an onsite neurology service.

Instead, at the time, a consultant neurologist from Auckland City Hospital visited Middlemore three mornings per week. This has since been increased to five days per week.

When Keen read about Amundsen's misdiagnosis, she said she froze in horror.

Her first thought was "oh my God, Middlemore strikes again".

She and her husband John Keen told Stuff they expected the hospital to have learnt from her misdiagnosis, which occurred four years before Amundsen's death, and made changes to ensure it did not happen again.

Vicky Keen at home in Pukekohe with her husband John Keen and their dog Bella.

John Keen said he knew something was terribly wrong when his wife collapsed into her plate as the family was eating dinner on July 26, 2011.

She was "completely unresponsive" as he phone an ambulance.

According to ACC records, a paramedic who took Keen to Middlemore said Keen "wanted to speak but was unable".

A doctor at the hospital noted she stared blankly for about five minutes.

In the early hours of July 27, Keen had a CT scan. She was discharged a few hours later after a radiologist reported the results were normal

However, a review for ACC concluded the radiologist had failed to pick up a loss of definition in the brain's grey-white matter, which was a clear sign of a stroke.

Just before 4pm, on July 27, Keen collapsed at home again. Her family called an ambulance, which whisked her back to Middlemore.

Middlemore Hospital, where both Keen and Amundsen's strokes were misdiagnosed, is the main public hospital for south and east Auckland.

A doctor who assessed Keen at the hospital still believed her symptoms were "emotionally caused".

However, two days later, she was seen by a neurologist who identified the stroke, which was confirmed by an MRI.

An ultrasound showed the strokes were likely caused by a blockage in the left carotid artery in her neck.

Vicky Keen has recovered well from her strokes, which were misdiagnosed in 2011. But she's worried other people might not be so lucky.

Stroke Foundation chief executive Mark Vivian said a misdiagnosis was always concerning because strokes could have a devastating impact on patients, their family and friends.

While stroke care had greatly improved with advances in technology in the past five years, New Zealand had far fewer neurologists per capita than other developed countries and more investment was needed to boost numbers of the specialists.

During the next decade, cases of strokes were expected to rise by 40 per cent, putting more pressure on District Health Boards (DHBs).

ACC's chief clinical officer John Robson said it worked with other health authorities, including DHBs, the ministry and Health Quality and Safety Commission to improve treatment safety and outcomes.

Counties Manukau DHB, which operates Middlemore Hospital, said due to the historical nature of Keen's case it had not had enough time to review appropriate files to provide a response to Stuff.