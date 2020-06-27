Wanaka mum Kate Callaghan, deemed 'too healthy' to have breast cancer, dies

The health-conscious nutritionist was low-risk for cancer.

A Wanaka mum considered 'too healthy' to have cancer has died seven months after her diagnosis.

Kate Callaghan, a 36-year-old old mother of two children, wife, and holistic nutritionist, died on Thursday.

Friend Emma Simpson shared the "utterly devastating" news with Kate's 29,000 followers on Instagram, on Saturday.

Callaghan was in Wanaka, surrounded by loved ones and was free of pain at the time, she wrote.

Supplied/Stuff Holistic nutritionist, personal trainer and lifestyle coach Kate Callaghan has died of breast cancer.

She described Kate as "a ball of resilience, an absolute knowledge fiend, beyond empathetic, loving to the core and above all, a fighter.

"This is the woman who upon finding out about her Stage 4 Cancer diagnosis bought the biggest, heaviest, peer reviewed book on treatment and ravaged through it."

Callaghan named her cancer Sharyn and would verbally tirade against her, Simpson wrote.

"[She] allowed us the privilege to follow her physical journey and the emotions behind it. Kate always remained humble, with humility and her sense of humour fully intact."

Supplied Kate Callaghan with her husband Aaron and their two children, Ed, now 3, and Olivia, now 5.

Callaghan first felt a lump in her breast in June last year.

Two doctors told her it was nothing to worry about, and a referral for an ultrasound was not received.

"If you look at all the risk factors, I tick none of them, if you look at all the preventative things to do, I tick all of them," Callaghan previously told Stuff. "I think [doctors] put those things together and decided I didn't need to worry."

A Dunedin Hospital breast surgeon also thought it was unlikely to be cancer but on November 7, biopsy results confirmed the worst.

A CT scan on November 18 showed the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and liver, so she was no longer eligible for treatment, only palliative care.

At the time Callaghan couldn't say if the delays impacted the progression of the disease.

"I think they have acknowledged that they [the GPs] should have acted sooner as well. I have been angry ... but I need to let go of that now because it's not helping where I am," she said.

Supplied/Stuff Kate Callaghan with husband Aaron, in Wanaka.

Earlier this year she travelled to Mexico for alternative treatment at the Hope4Cancer clinic, and underwent chemotherapy.

She returned home to Lake Hāwea when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

She had hormone therapy and took "a cocktail of medications".

"Five months ago I wouldn't have taken a Panadol for a headache, and here I am taking about eight different medications," she said.

By April she had told doctors she didn't want to hear a prognosis.

"I don't see any reason to know someone else's guesstimate of my life expectancy. Because it is just a guess. I feel good at the moment – I feel really good. I don't see myself dying anytime soon."