Nurse who helped save thousands during New York's coronavirus peak diagnosed with rare brain cancer

Ian Youngblood was diagnosed with brain cancer towards the end of his stint in New York.

A US nurse who helped to save thousands while working on the coronavirus pandemic frontline in New York has now been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Ian Youngblood left his home in Arizona to travel to Manhattan, which became the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States, for three months to help medical teams struggling with the influx of patients.

At one stage funeral homes, morgues, crematories and cemeteries were overwhelmed with the sheer number of coronavirus victims.

One funeral home in Brooklyn was stripped of its licence in May after illegally stacking decomposing bodies in storage trucks outside the overwhelmed facility.

Youngblood, 29, offered "his emergency room experience" when he heard of the escalating situation in New York, friends say.

He "responded to our nation's call", they said via an online funding campaign, aiming to raise money to cover soaring medical costs following Youngblood's diagnosis.

GoFundMe Ian Youngblood worked in NYC for three months to help medical teams struggling with the influx of patients

The former firefighter turned nurse has been diagnosed with Grade IV Glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain cancer.

"Towards the end of Ian's deployment [in New York], he started experiencing excruciating pain, nausea, and seizures," friends say via the fundraising campaign page.

"Ian was admitted to the ICU at White Plains Hospital, where tests and scans identified a large mass in his brain; he was quickly scheduled for emergency surgery to remove a large percentage of the tumour.

"The path for treatment will require chemo, radiation, clinical trials, and professional expertise to slow the progression of this terrible disease."

GOFUNDME Ian Youngblood left his home in Arizona to help doctors battling on the frontline of New York's coronavirus pandemic

Youngblood was not insured when he was diagnosed and is now "reliant on all available aid," they say.

"Ian has opened his heart and hands, gaining new loved ones and families as he worked to help others fight their battles, and now he needs our help to fight for him."

Already, more than $126,000 has been raised to help with "previous and future treatments, therapies, and quality of life costs".

