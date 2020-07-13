Krispy Kreme offers dozen doughnuts to anyone whose birthday was during lockdown

Krispy Kreme comes to NZ (video first published in January 2018).

Kiwis who missed out on celebrating their birthdays because of coronavirus lockdown have been given a sweet birthday gift.

On Monday, anyone who became a year older between March 13 and July 13 can head to a participating Auckland Krispy Kreme store and receive a dozen doughnuts for free.

It’s to celebrate the doughnut chains own 83rd birthday and 60,000 original glazed doughnuts are up for grabs.

Emily Ford Those who spent their birthday in Covid-19 lockdown will be entitled to a dozen free original glazed doughnuts.

They can be picked up from stores in Manukau, Newmarket, Chancery St and at Auckland Domestic Airport.

Krispy Kreme NZ retail manager Antonio Rivera said the company had decided to share some joy to those who had missed out on celebrating their birthdays in lockdown.

Emily Ford Krispy Kreme’s Manukau store will be particpating in the birthday celebration on Monday.

“From toilet paper presents to Zoom parties to less-than-impressive cakes, there’s no doubt birthday celebrations have been lacking these last few months.”

Those heading to get their birthday doughnuts will need to “bring along your photo I.D, birthday spirit and good hygiene”, the company said.