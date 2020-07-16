Calendar Girls seeks to launch NZ's first Playboy-style mansion in Christchurch

A Playboy-style mansion where strippers will be live-streamed day and night for 12 weeks is set to be unveiled in Christchurch in September.

For those potentially concerned about their children accessing the site, an online safety expert says it should be much harder to do so than a lot of the pornographic material currently available on the internet.

The CG’s Mansion – launched by Calendar Girls, which owns R18 strip clubs in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland – will have 10 strippers living in a gated multimillion-dollar mansion for 12 weeks with their every move recorded and streamed live online.

Stacy Squires/Stuff A Calendar Girls spokesman says the company is in talks with a vendor for a $3.5 million mansion in Auckland. (File photo)

It is understood cameras will be placed inside bedrooms, changing areas, lounges, a movie room, a bar, and around a heated swimming pool and spa. The strippers will live inside the luxury property for free and will be waited on by a chef, bartender, and cleaner.

Calendar Girls is accepting applications for the 10 available spots until July 31. Those selected will then have their profiles published on the Calendar Girls website where the public can vote for who they want to live in the mansion.

According to the company’s website, the strippers will experience “luxury and non-stop fun” and will have a chance to “live their best life”.

“Ready to spend your summer sipping cocktails by the pool, having pillow fights in your PJs and throwing epic all-night dance parties…?” the website reads.

Monique Ford/Stuff Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker says the launch of the site could give parents an opportunity to talk to their children about their internet habits.

“From pool parties to pillow fights … what could possibly go wrong?"

The website states the strippers are free to come and go from the mansion during the day but are required to spend at least six nights a week there where they will interact with members on camera.

Martin Cocker, chief executive of Netsafe, a non-profit online safety organisation, said there was already a large amount of pornographic material that minors could be exposed to online, and the streaming of the mansion would not make a tangible difference to that.

He said the site was accessible behind a paywall with an R18 age restriction, so minors should be safeguarded against it more than they would be from material that was free.

“Age-restriction techniques do tend to be moderately successful.

“The issue with pornography is not that it exists but that young people watch it … where you can gate content behind some sort of control and therefore minimise the number of young people who see it then that is better than the alternative, which is being freely accessible on the internet.”

Cocker said the launch of the site could give parents a way to talk with their children about their internet habits.

It’s an opportunity for parents to have a conversation with their children about pornography, consent and adult behaviours.”

Any parents who want help on how to broach the subject can visit the Netsafe website, he said.

University of Canterbury cultural studies lecturer Dr Erin Harrington said she had concerns with the potential working and pay conditions the women may face inside the mansion.

“My knee-jerk concerns are the working conditions and pay for the women involved, given that some areas of the sex industry aren’t very good at looking out for their workers,” she said.

“The house will be live 24/7, and Calendar Girls does not have a good reputation [for workers].”

The top 10 women for the mansion are expected to be confirmed in August, and will begin their stay in September. Those wanting to access the site will need to create a CGsLive account.

Subscriptions to see inside the mansion will cost $13 a month.

It is understood nine of the cameras will be free 24/7 while the other nine will be free for the first minute before going behind a paywall. There will be an option for viewers to pay for one-on-one video chats or to join group chat sessions.

A Calendar Girls spokesman said the company was currently in talks with a vendor for a $3.5 million mansion in Auckland.

“It makes sense to have a CG’s Mansion in each city there is a CG’s club,” he said.