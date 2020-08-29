My New Zealand: Four women's unique experiences

We like to think of Aotearoa as a country that welcomes difference, but what is it like to live here when you don’t fit the Pākehā/Māori mould? Siobhan Downes talks to four New Zealand women about their experiences.

SHARON NG

Chris Skelton/Stuff Sharon Ng says it wasn't until she went to fashion school that she felt "proud to be different".

Growing up in North Otago, fashion designer Sharon Ng didn’t feel like she fit in.

Her family owned a market garden in Tōtara, a small community south of Oamaru, home to about a dozen other Chinese families.

Although she was a third generation Chinese New Zealand – her great-grandfather came to New Zealand in the 1890s – at school, she was made to feel like an outsider.

“It’s really hard to think back because you block a lot of it out… it would be comments like, ‘go back to your own country’.”

It wasn’t until she moved to Wellington in 1979 to attend fashion school that she started to look at her heritage in a positive light.

“I was quite proud to be different.”

Ng, who started her own label in the mid-1980s and is the owner of the NG Boutique in Christchurch, says her love of clothing started at an early age.

“My mother had friends who would send us boxes of Chinese garments – all our party dresses would come from Hong Kong. I remember it was always exciting opening up these paper-wrapped cartons.”

She was also inspired by her mother’s wardrobe.

“She had two pieces my grandmother had made for her – hand-stitched because she didn’t have a machine. They were beautiful silk – a cheongsam dress, and a pair of trousers,” Ng recalls.

“Then she had all these special occasion garments that were tailored for her in Hong Kong. I ended up taking them with me to fashion school. They were appreciated because they were such good quality.”

After graduating, Ng decided to spend some time in Hong Kong as part of her OE – “just to see what it was like to blend in”.

To her surprise, she felt like a complete foreigner, with people over there mistaking her for Japanese.

She returned to the South Island after just six months, with no doubt about where home was.

“I just missed blue sky. I was definitely a New Zealander.”

RINA CHAE

If Rina Chae’s family hadn’t moved from Korea to New Zealand when she was a child, she likely would have followed in her parents’ footsteps and studied to become a doctor.

Instead, she followed her passion and became a professional dancer and choreographer, moving to Los Angeles and performing onstage with the likes of Beyonce and Justin Bieber.

“In Asian countries, especially Korea, they expect children to carry on the tradition,” says Chae, who now lives in Auckland.

“But because I was in New Zealand, and it has a very ‘do what you want’ vibe, I guess it freed up my mind.”

Chae took up dancing relatively late in life. It wasn’t until she was in her teens that she started hip-hop classes, fell in love with the dance style, and decided she wanted to make a career out of it, signing up for a Bachelor of Performing Arts at Auckland University.

“It was quite rebellious – my family were definitely against it.”

Chae stood out as one of the only Asian faces on New Zealand’s professional dance scene.

“But it kind of worked in my favour, it meant people knew of me faster.”

With the worldwide explosion of K-pop in recent years, Chae has become heavily involved with the genre, choreographing for idols in Korea and teaching K-pop classes at her dance school on the North Shore, En Beat Academy.

Many of her students have Korean heritage, and Chae says their parents often come to her seeking advice.

“It’s more than just dancing – people are actually coming to find out, how does it work for an Asian person to get into the dance industry and survive?”

She takes pride in being able to showcase her Korean culture, having been dubbed New Zealand’s “Queen of K-pop”, and recently hosted a TVNZ reality show called K-Pop Academy.

“There is definitely a time you go through, as an Asian person in New Zealand, you feel like, ‘OK, what is my identity? I’m Kiwi, but I’m not.’

“But in my mid-20s, I came to terms with the fact that I’m both. Once you embrace it, it becomes easier to accept and live your life.”

CAMILLE NAKHID

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Camille Nakhid noticed the inequality in New Zealand’s education system while working as a maths teacher in Auckland.

When Camille Nakhid arrived in New Zealand with her Samoan husband in 1988, the first thing she noticed at the airport was the tall white men wearing shorts, socks and shoes.

“I thought it was the funniest thing ever.”

Then she noticed the people of colour. Growing up in Trinidad and Tobago and studying under the British education system, she’d never been taught the indigenous history of any other country.

“They don’t even tell you about the indigenous history of the Caribbean.”

People in New Zealand weren’t sure about her, either.

“Nobody knew where I was from – nobody looked like me,” she recalls.

“I remember someone asking me, ‘Where are you from?’ and I said, Trinidad and Tobago. They said, ‘You must be glad to be here and to have escaped the guerilla warfare that’s going on in your country.’

“I said, ‘Actually, I didn’t escape anything. You’re confusing me with Nicaragua, I think.’”

Nakhid, who had previously lived in Samoa, worked as a high school maths teacher in Auckland.

It was during this time she became aware of New Zealand’s unequal education system.

“I used to teach in Samoa, and the students there were really smart. Then I came here, and I saw the Pacific students and Māori students weren’t achieving. I thought, how is that?”

Nakhid ended up researching Pasifika achievement for her Doctor of Education. She realised what was happening in New Zealand was mirroring what had happened in her home country.

“Back in the days our Caribbean Islanders did A-levels, we got better results than British people. But when we went to the UK, we underperformed significantly.

“I realised the same pattern had happened with Pacific people.”

Now an associate professor in social sciences at Auckland University of Technology, for the past three years Nakhid has taught a paper titled Diversity, Power and Discrimination.

“I really do not think Aotearoa understands what racism is – the difference between prejudice, bias, discrimination, what structural racism is and how it manifests itself,” she says.

“I try to get students to understand those differences. I’m not there to change their minds, but I tell them they need to understand what it is, be able to address it, and – if they want – to do something about it.”

GORETTI CHADWICK

Goretti Chadwick was one of two Pacific Islanders who got into drama school in 1994. Then the other one dropped out.

“I couldn’t explain why I felt like a foreigner. It was only when I was out that I realised, yeah, that’s because you were the only Samoan there.”

Looking back, she is grateful for what she went through. “I really got to experience the world through a Palagi lens.”

In fact, she even credits her successful acting career to “a bunch of older white men who really had my back”.

Among them was veteran entertainer Max Cryer, who was her teacher at Auckland Girls’ Grammar School.

He spotted her talent for comedy, and encouraged her to apply for drama school.

“My mum and dad were like, ‘You’re definitely not going to be an actor,’ and then I said, ‘I’ve got this reference from Max Cryer.’

“Had it not been for him, I don’t think they would have allowed me to go to drama school.”

Her experience there inspired her to start PIPA, the Pacific Institute of Performing Arts, which ran from 2008 to 2018.

“What’s beautiful is I can see my graduates in the industry. They’re directors, choreographers, they’re running theatres… so I’m really happy.”

One of those graduates works alongside her as the puppeteer in Still Life With Chickens, her solo show which has been running for the past three years.

Written by David Fa’auliuli Mamea, the show sees Chadwick play Mama, a lonely Samoan housewife who befriends a stray chicken.

Chadwick says, as she gets older, she feels a sense of urgency to make sure Pacific stories are told right.

“Our stories have been so poorly represented in the past. Every female role that was Samoan – she was a cleaner, she was a mother of six, and her children are either coming out of jail or going into jail.”

But she admits she also feels the burden of representation.

“Sometimes I just want to do a project that’s got nothing to do with Pacific. It will always be Pacific, because I’m in it. But I just want to do silly s... and not have to go, ‘This is for my homies in Samoa.’”