Coronavirus: 90-year-old Auckland man sews free masks for retired neighbours

Allan Warburton, 90, sews face masks at his retirement village to keep his friends safe from Covid-19.

A 90-year-old man is doing his part to protect his neighbours from coronavirus by sewing face masks and giving them away for free.

Ever since Auckland moved into alert level 3 on August 12, Allan Warburton has been sewing face masks at the Bupa Glenburn Retirement Village in New Lynn, West Auckland.

The masks are something he could make that could help keep his community safer, he said.

Supplied Allan Warburton sews as a hobby and made dresses for his daughters when they were young.

“It keeps me busy, and I’d like to think I’m helping others from this nasty virus,” he said.

READ MORE:

* 90-year-old US man thrown a birthday parade after spending months making masks

* Coronavirus: I made my own non-medical fabric face mask, but will I use it?

* Wellington fashion designers cut a colourful path to Fashion Week



“I don’t make it for money, I do it because it’s a hobby. It’s looking at a finished product, how nice it looks and that feeling of satisfaction that I made it.”

Warburton is an experienced tailor – he’s been sewing for around 50 years. He sewed his daughters’ dresses when they were young, and when he moved to the retirement village, sewed cloth bags for other residents.

It takes him a day to make one mask: Slow and steady, he said, but it’s also because his eyesight isn’t as good as it was.

He sits hunched over his daughter’s electric sewing machine and fashions them out of donated pieces of fabric.

Warburton threads the sewing machine and cuts the fabrics himself.

Supplied Audrey Lawrence, sitting, says Allan is very talented at what he does.

Fellow resident Audrey Lawrence, 85, said the masks are very comfortable to wear.

“And it’s the right size for me too. I love the pattern on it and it’s good to be protected. Allan is very talented,” she said.

Warburton started sewing when he was 25 years old. Born in Liverpool, England, he moved to New Zealand with his late wife, and worked as an engineer, fixing bakery machinery, and later, made wooden toys for children.

As a woodworker, Warburton was used to crafting items by hand so sewing dresses for his two daughters was a challenge he enjoyed taking on.

He said he started sewing using an old paddle sewing machine which belonged to his wife’s aunt.

“I had a go and I kept working on it till I got it right, it became a hobby of mine. The only problem I had was making things inside out.”

Warburton said his hobby had been rewarding during lockdown: “I get materials back, sometimes a box of chocolate – I love doing it.”

He said he planned to continue making masks and hoped the rest of New Zealand does what it can to stop the spread of Covid-19.