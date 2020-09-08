Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern tries out wood carving with streamer Broxh

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tried her hand at wood carving while visiting Twitch streamer Broxh.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made her wood carving debut on Twitch.

On Monday, during the Labour Party’s tour of the Bay of Plenty, Ardern stopped in to the workshop of Broxh, a wood carver and streamer.

Broxh gained a reputation as the most humble person on the platform, which is used by streamers to make money through subscriptions, when he tried to give subscribers back their money.

"Ah bro you didn't have to," he was heard saying in the video which brought him worldwide attention. "Can I give that money back?"

Ardern spent about 15 minutes in his Rotorua workshop, and tried her hand at carving after a quick tutorial. She also spoke about her love of woodwork in high school.

“Kia ora Aunty,” one viewer of the video said.

“This is the most wholesome thing I've seen in a long time,” another commenter wrote.

Broxh had the prime minister laughing with his signature Baywatch hair flick, which she described as “more luxurious in real life”.

“It’s something I do for everyone when they ask for it,” Broxh said.

Ardern joked about taking one of his regular sayings back to the world of politics: “I should adopt that for politics ‘They’re not mistakes, they’re just happy little accidents’,” she laughed.

“If you ever see me say that on a podium, you know where that came from. Broxh special.”

The pair also talked about Labour’s plans to make Matariki a public holiday in 2022 if elected.

“It just makes so much sense for us to do that,” Ardern said. Broxh thanked her for the announcement.

The stream has since been viewed over 14,500 times.