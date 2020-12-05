Prince Harry mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly shopping for their Christmas tree in Santa Barbara when they were approached by an excited child who mistook the Duke of Sussex for an employee.

Christmas tree salesman James Almaguer, who works at Big Dave's Christmas Trees & Pumpkin Patch, said the lot was supposed to be cleared out for the couple, but one family was missed.

'"Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree," he tweeted – “It was anticlimactic, but a very, very interesting experience".

A young boy walked up to Harry, looking for some assistance.

"There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here, not knowing who that is," said Almaguer, who had nothing bad to say about the couple.

"They seem like very nice people honestly.

"Meghan sounds very kind and Harry sounded and acted like a chill lad honestly. I'm really glad they liked our trees. We got the best we could get. Very appreciative."

The pop-up tree seller was set up in tents at a Macy’s department store car park, located about 12 kilometres from the couple's sprawling home in Montecito.

The couple will be spending their first American Christmas in the 9-bedroom, 16-bathroom, former home of a Russian Oligarch, with their 18-month-old son Archie this December, and then will travel to Frogmore Cottage in the UK days later, according to Vanity Fair.

That will allow them time to isolate for two weeks ahead of the start of Meghan's High Court case against the Mail on Sunday, which begins on January 11.

This will mark the second year in a row that Prince Harry and Meghan have spent the holiday apart from the Queen, 94, and the rest of the royal family. They reportedly spent the prior Christmas in Canada with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

Prior to their separation from the Crown, the Sussexes had spent every Christmas since their engagement in 2017 at the Queen's estate in Sandringham.