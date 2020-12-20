The changing face of parenting

Save the Children's Child Rights Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey's new research found parents are using positive forms of discipline in their parenting.

It may sound simple: choosing to go to the supermarket when your child isn’t tired, communicating and acknowledging their feelings, and praising positive behaviour.

But this type of parenting, now more than ever, is taking over from the age-old forms of punishment.

A majority of Kiwi parents are anticipating their child's needs by allowing them time to comply, offering praise, acknowledging their child’s feelings, and communicating and reasoning instead of simply saying “no".

A study, released on Sunday by Save the Children found parents across different age groups, genders, levels of education and ethnicity were turning to positive forms of discipline.

Save the Children's child rights advocacy and research director, Jacqui Southey said a majority of parents that were surveyed were using positive methods of parenting.

The most common form of discipline used by parents in the survey was anticipating their child’s needs (such as not taking them to the supermarket while tired), allowing time for the child to comply, praising positive behaviour, acknowledging their child’s feelings, communicating with their child and reasoning with their child.

It also looked at where parents were getting advice from – with a majority relying on their friends, partners, family and early childhood teachers.

“If you’re surrounded by friends and family who are well-versed in child development and positive parenting practices, that is discussed, and modelled to you, then that is incredibly positive, but not everyone is in that situation.

“If your family circle, or your friend circle has very little understanding of child development, is not supportive or informed of positive parenting practices, is more likely to use negative, physical punishment, then it is perpetuating a cycle of poor treatment of children."

123rf.com Early childhood teachers can be a source of advice for struggling parents

She said it was important not to underestimate the importance of professional support (such as early childhood education teachers), who could help parents.

“Some parents talked about how they wanted to change what it was like for them as children, they wanted to do it different, and they wanted to do it better. Others talked about how they had learnt over time with their own children and had learnt what worked and what didn’t.”

“

Southey recommended further research in the area, as ECE teachers were potentially an untapped resource for parents.

“But we don’t want to place the burden on ECE teachers without also supporting them."

An extension of Plunket was another suggestion.

“A number of parents talked fondly about their experience with Plunket, but some made comments that when they needed the help to support the behaviour of their children, that Plunket wasn’t in their lives anymore.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Southey said parents should trust their instincts, and build on that with expert advice.

She also felt there was room for a public health approach to be taken when it came to positive parenting.

“In 2007, we were really progressive in the law where we prohibited physical punishment of children in the home, but we didn’t support that with the same level of information of what next.

“There is a wealth of research which shows it is harmful to hit children, to yell at children, to humiliate them, but there is much less that says what parents do instead, and what works well.”

There needed to be a targetted approach to ensuring parents got the information they needed.

“It could be as simple as parents signing up to an app, or some sort of information support when they sign up with their midwife, and then that carries through.”

Parent’s also used social media, like Facebook to receive parenting information, and Southey said it was important to use critical thinking when engaging with such sites.

“There was a group of parents who were quite disillusioned with Facebook, they found that there was false information, that it was more likely to push things on them, like push them to buy items, or push ideology on them that they didn’t agree with.

“Some felt very strongly that they didn’t believe in the Internet as a means of parenting their children.”

Her advice for parents was to trust their instincts.

“If they feel they are yelling too much, or they are not enjoying their parenting, there is really good information out there.

“Definitely connect with ECE centres and asked for support or ideas

...if they are finding it tough, some parents talked to their GPs.”

Good communication, understanding their child’s development and needs, and anticipating those needs, were key.

“Parents talked about going grocery shopping,t hey knew if they went when their child was tired, they were more likely to get a major meltdown, so they would time it for an opportunity that was less likely to happen.

“And they talked about negotiating with their children, so rather than saying yes to everything or no to everything, actually giving them some limited choices.”

But she said it was heartening that parents in the study appeared to be in tune with the needs of their children.

“So I think trusting that instinct is part of it, then build on it by looking at the expert advice.”