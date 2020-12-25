No happy endings for Beauty and the Beast

OPINION: So Christmas is here, and as Melania Trump will go down in history for saying, “Who gives a ….?” about it. Easy for those with servants and sycophants to be blasé, less so for those who have to cook.

One universal Christmas present I’m grateful for this year is the gift of no longer pitying Melania, the Beauty held captive by a Beast. We can now suppose that she goes along with the Trump malarkey and is as cold as she looks.

I did want to think better of her. Even after the “I don’t care” jacket she wore to visit one of Trump’s epicentres of family separation. Even after the tape recording of her fuming that the children wrenched from their parents at the Mexican border were thrilled to have the luxury accommodation in their cages.

Plainly she didn’t imagine that even poor people and their children can genuinely love each other.

READ MORE:

* Tapes reveal Melania Trump downplaying child separation policy, bemoaning Christmas decorations

* 'I want Melania to mean something': Is FLOTUS speaking through clothes?



The last act of the Donald Trump drama is a gift that goes on giving. So many twists and turns in the final plotting, so many cliff-hangers, so many schemes, so many Shakespearean soliloquies, and such a blizzard on Twitter.

How does Melania stand the nutcases who have her husband’s ear, the screwballs and felons, the enemies of democracy, the grovellers, the awful Kushners, but mostly her husband?

What of the deserters, formerly Trump’s abject flunkies, now jumping overboard? Will they be able to snatch back the credibility they so gaily tossed aside for a whiff of power?

What is the message behind this year’s annual official portrait of the Trumps together, both wearing tuxedos, hers with stilettos, his with PhotoShop? Will she ever escape to claim the prenup agreement before his creditors strike, or will she sit it out as he becomes ever more convinced he was robbed, and refuses to pay back his famous $330 million loan in the years ahead? Too big a risk. I’d cut and run.

The senior banker at Deutsche Bank who lent Trump the big money has just resigned, sparking more departures as the bank investigates how it came to get so much risky exposure. The loans come due in 2023 and 2024 when, if Trump really had won the election, he’d be president again and able to procrastinate.

supplied Rosemary McLeod: ‘’It’s been a year of feeling like a sitting duck awaiting a bullet.’’

Have we been watching an American tragedy played for laughs, or an American comedy flipping into tragedy? At least it grabbed attention that would otherwise have focused on the grim pandemic. It’s been a year of feeling like a sitting duck awaiting a bullet.

But more to the point, what about Christmas and cooking, the slow-burning anxiety of producing something they will all eat with pleasure? That’s been my personal, sub-Trump drama.

I had a bright idea this year, always dangerous. I was going to cook something Italian and interesting that I’d never cooked before. I bought the special ingredients and felt pleased with myself, and then the inevitable doubt set in. What if they hated it? What was I thinking? After all this time, don’t I know better?

And they wonder why cooks are famously temperamental. Naturally I abandoned the creative, interesting plan and settled for the old familiar. It’s not as if I do a brilliant roast chicken. I don’t. But at least I don’t give them turkey.

I guess Trump will be happy with half a dozen hamburgers and chips, and Melania will only need half a gherkin. I’ve done the virtual tour of the White House Christmas decorations, which make it look like a funeral home. A fitting touch, in light of how many Americans have died of Covid.