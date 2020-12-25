Unexpected newborn arrival puts a halt on Christmas barbecue plans

Christy Biju and Hannah Biju, 6, welcome Christmas baby Jeremiah Jake Biju at Hutt Hospital.

Jeremiah Jake Biju wasn’t fazed his parents were hosting 20 friends for a Christmas barbecue today – he had other plans.

The newborn surprised his mother Christy by announcing his arrival just after midnight, when her water broke.

Two-and-a-half hours later he entered the world at Hutt Hospital, seven days before his mother was booked in for a caesarean and 19 days before his original due date.

The early arrival, weighing 3.64kg, delighted his 6-year-old sister Hannah, who has been “fed up and frustrated” with the almost nine-month wait to meet her only sibling, according to her mother.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The first photo of the family which went from 3 to 4 members overnight.

“She is super excited and so happy ... She asked to give him a hug straight away,” Christy said.

The family had to quickly call friends early on Christmas morning to say they would be unable to host their barbecue lunch, which was moved elsewhere.

Christy and her husband, Biju, were surprised to be inundated with gifts from hospital staff, who they said had been supportive and made their stay comfortable.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Biju family were given many presents by hospital staff, including knitted Christmas booties.

The family, who say Christmas will never be the same, are hoping to return home in the next couple of days.

“We’ll have to make sure he has two presents under the tree each year,” Christy said.

Despite the earlier arrival, the couple knew they were expecting a boy and have already completed setting up his nursery.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Jeremiah Jake Biju gives his mother a smile at Hutt Hospital.

Jeremiah joined one other newborn delivered at Hutt Hospital before lunchtime on Christmas Day.