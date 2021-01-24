Trump's 'Coke button' removed from president's desk

President Trump is pictured in the Oval Office with the owner and members of the Washington Capitals in 2019. The wooden box with the red button on the desk in the centre of the picture, is there so the president can call for a coke.

For four years there was a red button on a small wooden box sitting on President Trump’s desk – right beside a bank of phones.

But contrary to populist belief, it was not to order a nuclear strike. No. It was to call up a Diet Coke.

This was confirmed by several journalists over the years, including political correspondent Tom Newton Dunn of Radio Times, who said on Twitter he once became fascinated by it during an interview. “Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter.”

But the same journalist posted this week that the box with its red button is noticeably absent from incoming President Joe Biden’s desk. Presumably he has more important things on his mind. Or maybe he just doesn’t like Coke.

Meanwhile, more than 45,000 people have retweeted the post in the past 24 hours and more than 7000 have commented. A lot of them wondered why he couldn’t just have a mini fridge and get up from his seat and fetch his own coke when he needed it.

Evan Vucci/AP President Joe Biden sits at the desk for the first time last week - the box is noticeably absent.

And another tweeter said, “At least one other person gets employed by this. What’s he going to do now?”

Then, of course, it was pointed out that other past-presidents have had the same button. We found a photo from 2016, and sure enough the box is there on President Obama’s desk in the Oval Office.

It is believed to date back even further, to President Clinton’s rule.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images President Obama also had the red button hand, just in case.

There was a “mine is bigger than yours” button exchange with North Korea a year after Trump took office. On January 3, 2018, he tweeted: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

But in case you are worried that the wrong button could have been pushed in error (“Oh no, I thought I was calling up a bottle of coke!”), there is no nuclear strike button. But the president does carry an aluminium briefcase everywhere, which has a manual with instructions on “how to order up a nuclear strike”.