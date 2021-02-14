Vesperado's trek across the country on scooters for charity

A team of Vespa fans have been shaking buckets from Cape Reinga to Bluff to raise funds for the Far North Community Hospice. Pictured, from left, Rosco and Raewyn Pennell, Peter and Julie Hayes, and Nikki and Gavin (Radar) Campbell.

Seven mates, six bikes, 17 days, more than 2900kms and one crazy mission: to make it from Cape Reinga to Bluff in time for the Burt Munro Challenge ... on scooters.

The Vesperado’s, as they have dubbed themselves, arrived in Invercargill on Wednesday, after a quick stop in Bluff to taste some Oysters, raising money for the Far North Community Hospice along the way.

The mates, who live about 80kms South of Cape Reinga, have been riding together for many years, but usually in countries like Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, and Peru.

Leader of the pack Rosco Pennell said the group – all in their 60s and 70s – started planning their epic Kiwi road trip in March last year.

READ MORE:

* Burt Munro Challenge: Weather stays away for have-a-go day

* Wife of motorcyclist bakes six fruit cakes to share at Burt Munro Challenge

* The Burt Munro Challenge: How a Southland speed freak inspired the biggest biking event in Australasia



He runs a moto adventure company, so he has some experience with these things.

When his wife Raewyn was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, they decided to turn the ride into a fundraiser for the Far North Community Hospice, who Pennell said stepped up when they needed them.

The plan was to shake buckets at night wherever they stayed, but they haven’t really needed to, he said.

The signs and stickers on their support vehicle and trailer had been drawing attention from others making the trip south, and they’ve raised close to $5000.

A group of riders they met on the ferry from the North to South Island tracked them down at a rest stop later, for example.

“We stopped and all these Harley-Davidsons pulled up. They just about filled our buckets,” Pennell said.

They’ve also sold one of the scooters, which will be delivered to its new owner in Taranaki on the way home.

Given the size of their bikes, the group kept to the back roads where possible. They were joined by a support vehicle and a motorcycle escort.

Raewyn said the toughest parts of their journey was the stretch from Dargaville to Tūākau while trying to avoid Auckland, and then riding from Alexandra to Gore in the cold and rain on Tuesday.

“The weather was just fabulous until we got there,” Pennell said.

So why scooters? “Why not?,” Raewyn said, smiling. And the highlight of the trip? “Getting here!,” she said jokingly, before answering more sincerely: “The generosity of the people who’ve supported us along the way.”