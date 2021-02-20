Harry and Meghan will retain HRH titles but cannot use them

The couple already have one son, Archie, born on May 6, 2019.

Despite Buckingham Palace's announcement that Harry and Meghan will not be returning to royal duties, the couple will remain His and Her Royal Highness.

However, they will not be permitted to use their titles on day-to-day basis as they are no longer working members of the royal family. That was established as part of the couple's agreement made with the Queen at the Sandringham summit last year, and is now formal and final.

If the Evening Standard's report is true, the Queen may have considered stripping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles as well, instead allowing her grandson to be referred to as the lesser title of Earl of Dumbarton and Meghan to be called a countess.

Removing the dukedom would have provoked uncomfortable comparisons with Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales, who lost her HRH after divorcing Prince Charles in 1996. Diana's loss of her HRH title was seen as overly punitive.

READ MORE:

* Prince Philip to stay in hospital through weekend

* Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals

* Here's the powerful message behind Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement outfit

* Oprah 'courted Meghan and Prince Harry for three years' for an interview

* The Queen considered stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Duke and Duchess titles: Report



Instead, their royal patronages have been revoked and the palace said Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and titles with other military groups would revert to the Queen before being distributed to other members of the family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the palace statement said.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain members of the Royal Family and remain named and titled, as such. As explained in the January announcement, from Spring they will formally retain their titles of 'His/Her Royal Highness' but no longer actively use their 'HRH's," a Sussex spokesperson said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace in March 2020, when they officially stepped down.

Norman Baker, author of And What Do You Do? - What The Royal Family Don't Want You To Know a member of Her Majesty's Privy Council, toldThe Sun they “should be stripped of their HRH titles so they aren’t profiting from Royal label".

Simon Dawson/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their HRH titles but cannot use them on a day-to-day basis.

Harry and Meghan recently announced that they will speak to Oprah Winfrey in a TV special to be broadcast next month, which was reportedly three years in the making.

When Diana was demoted from the station of HRH, she had to curtsy to those with the title, including her son, the then 14-year-old Prince William.

According to the New York Times 1996 coverage of Prince Charles and Diana's divorce settlement, the Queen had been willing to let Diana keep her title. Prince Charles was "said to be adamant that she give it up."

When the Sussexes dropped their 'Megxit' bombshell on Jan 8 last year, it was blatantly obvious that the couple was not going to be allowed to have their cake and eat it oo. They could not be part-time royalty.

"It is simply not possible to straddle the divide and be sometimes in and sometimes out, depending on what you want to do at any given moment. I wish them well going forward," Baker told The Sun.

"But the logic of this decision means that the pair should also now lose their HRH status, as Harry's mother did when she divorced. If they keep it, they will remain entitled to run up bills at public expense, and the suspicion will be that any money-making activity they embark upon will be trading on the HRH label."

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, have been opting to introduce themselves simply by their first names at a range of engagements over the last year. At his final event as a senior royal, a sustainable tourism conference in Edinburgh, broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika gave a big, warm Scottish welcome to "...Harry.”

And in their Spotify podcast debut last month, they signed on as just "Harry" and "Meghan".