Prince Harry evokes memories of Diana, praises wife Meghan Markle in first look at tell-all interview with Oprah

Meghan and Harry have conducted a supposedly tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which airs March 7 in the US..

Prince Harry has said he's grateful to his wife Meghan Markle for being by his side, and that he had no idea how his mother, Princess Diana, coped with life in and out of the royal family.

In the first look at Oprah Winfrey's one-on-one interview with Harry and Meghan, Harry was seen recalling the pain of his mother's separation from the royal family following her divorce from Prince Charles.

CBS/YOUTUBE The first look at Harry and Meghan's tell all interview has been unveiled.

“I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago.

“Because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us – but at least we had each other,” Harry said.

In a second clip, Meghan was asked by Oprah if she "was silent, or were you silenced.”

She doesn't respond, but Oprah goes on to say that she was "making it clear to everyone, no subject is off limits here.”

In neither clip does Markle speak, despite the interview being billed as an exclusive with her.

CBS Harry has evoked memories of mum Princess Diana in the first look at their upcoming interview.

Harry reveals once again that his greatest fear was one of “history repeating itself” in reference to Princess Diana’s death.

Oprah Winfrey has being trying to get Meghan and Harry to agree to an interview for three years, according to reports.

The US chat show host will speak to the royal couple, in what is being dubbed an interview with the Duchess of Sussex which "Harry will join".

The royal couple live in Montecito, the same lavish area of California as Oprah.

Oprah has been working with the Prince on an Apple TV series on mental health, which The Times reports was a "canny move" to "keep the couple happy”.

It'll be the Duke and Duchess' first formal chat since 'Megxit', which saw the couple leave the royal family and move to America.

Harry and Meghan’s interview will air on the CBS Television Network in the US on March 7.

There's currently no word on when - or if - the interview will air on New Zealand TV or streaming services.